Skip to content
WATE
Knoxville
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
WATE 6 Focus
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
Top Stories
Huggies puts dads on diaper boxes for first time
Top Stories
Authorities: Pharmaceutical distributor indicted for opioids
Top Stories
Spend a night in the Wienermobile
Florida to require mental health classes in public schools
Police in Rhode Island make arrest in 30-year-old cold case
New details emerge in arrest of Columbus quadruple homicide suspect
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Ice Bears
Friday Night Hits
Top Stories
Former Auburn assistant basketball coach avoids prison
Top Stories
The Latest: Muschamp says this is his best Gamecocks team
Top Stories
The Latest: Holmes shoots 5-under 66, leads British Open
Georgia leads growing SEC pack chasing powerhouse Alabama
Alabama QB says Tide learned ‘many lessons’ from title loss
WNBA suspends Riquna Williams 10 games for domestic violence
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
91-year-old woman says it’s never too late to follow your dreams
Top Stories
Dinner, Music, Blackjack and more at the “Go All In For Ladies of Charity Event”
Fighting cancer with Provision Cares Proton Therapy
Nate Berkus helping people with changing vision preserve independence at home
Ingles Markets giving you an easy way to support our local schools
Community
Contests
Calendar
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Relay For Life
Million Dollar Community Investment
Operation Honor Guard
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Positively Tennessee
Food For Thought
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Girl Talk Fashion Show Gala 2019 to empower women
Top Stories
THP needs your votes by July 30 for nationwide contest
Top Stories
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office seeks citizen feedback
How to sign up for a HonorAir Knoxville flight
Recode Knoxville passes first City Council hurdle; next vote July 30
Tennessee Vols: Single-game tickets available
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Search
Search
Search
artists
91-year-old woman says it’s never too late to follow your dreams
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News