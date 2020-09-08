Austin-East

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19: Keeping Schools Safe
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Tennessee Coronavirus: Deaths from virus rise by 27 on Monday to 1,896
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus Tennessee: Knox County Health Dept. explains role with schools, UT as cases rise
Video
‘I thought my son was dead’: Mother speaks out after Utah boy with autism shot by police
Video
Child’s comment about fishy smell leads to argument, shots fired at Texas apartment, police say
Deputy says he lied to ‘see if I could get away with it.’ He didn’t
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Top Stories
In her own league: Meet the first woman to coach football in Knox County Schools
Video
Top Stories
Next two Clinton High School football games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
Top Stories
College basketball floats idea of bubbles for safe season
Central, Alcoa rank No. 1 in Tennessee high school football polls
NH 16-year-old completes English Channel swim from England to France
Video
Vrabel now must figure out where Clowney fits in Titans’ D
Living East TN
Celebrating Birthdays and Anniversaries
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
MUSIC MAKERS: Bailey Callahan talks new single “State of Mind”
Video
Top Stories
The Battle of the Burgers ahead of GatlinBURGER Week
Video
GatlinBURGER week launches this Sunday with $7 burgers
Video
Coast to new heights on the longest mountain coaster in East Tennessee
Video
Share a hibachi style lava rock steak with the family this fall
Video
Community
Project GRAD Laptop Telethon 2020
Nominate a community hero
Community Conversations
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
As Seen On
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Community Conversations
Positively Tennessee
Behind the Badge
A Paw-sitive Note
The Business Buzz
Caring For Our Kids
Spotlight on Service
All About Dolly Parton
What the Tech?
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Contests
Top Stories
Saving lives while staying in: Greater Knoxville Heart Walk goes digital
Top Stories
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Rambo
Video
Power of the Purse virtual event supports Mobile Meals
Video
Tennessee Theatre presents: The Ghostlight Series
Video
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Freta Catlow
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
About Us
Report It!
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Newsletters
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Austin-East
In her own league: Meet the first woman to coach football in Knox County Schools
Video
Trending Stories
Second stimulus checks: Senate GOP to unveil bill, will direct payments be included?
UT Chancellor Plowman takes fraternities to task, campus changes coming
Video
Coronavirus Tennessee: Knox County Health Dept. explains role with schools, UT as cases rise
Video
Man with ax caught on camera repeatedly breaking into Middle Tennessee homes
Video
USPS hiring workers across Tennessee
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News