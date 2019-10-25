Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Concord Farragut
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
CMA Awards
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Garth Brooks tickets go in minutes; total for Neyland show may be 80,000
Top Stories
In Tennessee, inmates opt for electric chair over injection
Top Stories
Drug Take Back day locations across East Tennessee
Tennessee governor hasn’t decided on Trump refugee choice
Why South Carolina Gamecock fans will hold up three fingers on first play of 3rd quarter vs Tennessee
After son’s death, Craig Morgan finds God’s purpose in song
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
The Big Game
Ice Bears
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Top Stories
High school football: Thursday night scores in Tennessee
Top Stories
6 things to know about Tennessee vs. South Carolina
Top Stories
Why South Carolina Gamecock fans will hold up three fingers on first play of 3rd quarter vs Tennessee
Astros fire exec Taubman after rant at female reporters
Titans ready to start winning streak vs. rested, eager Bucs
LIVE COVERAGE: Friday Frenzy high school football on Thursday
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
CHOW WITH CHELSEA: VG’s Bakery
Top Stories
Tasty Halloween Brews with Murphy’s Mixers
It’s time for the 102.1 Trick or Treat Trail
Elvis is in the Living East Tennessee Kitchen with Halloween treats
Get your Halloween face on with make up artist Ash Mac
Community
Contests
Calendar
Veterans Voices
Operation Honor Guard
See More Smokies
Hispanic Heritage Month
INNOV865 WEEK
Million Dollar Community Investment
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Bridging the Gap
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
6 Explores
Hispanic Heritage Month
Help WATE find Super Vol Fans
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Drug Take Back day locations across East Tennessee
Top Stories
Krystal says TN customer payment info may be exposed after security breach
Garth Brooks tickets go on sale for third time today
Knoxville Fire Department: Honoring the lives of fallen firefighters
Medicare enrollment period underway as ACA sign-ups approach
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Greystone Creative
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Garth Brooks tickets go in minutes; total for Neyland show may be 80,000
WEATHER AWARE /
Showers and a few downpours around for Friday Frenzy
bakery
CHOW WITH CHELSEA: VG’s Bakery
Trending Stories
Florida family cancels Gatlinburg Thanksgiving vacation following Sevier commissioner’s controversial comments
Hamblen County deputy shot New Market man after being dragged by his cruiser
Rat droppings found in flour at Dandridge restaurant
Garth Brooks tickets go in minutes; total for Neyland show may be 80,000
Weather
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News
Trending Stories
Florida family cancels Gatlinburg Thanksgiving vacation following Sevier commissioner’s controversial comments
Hamblen County deputy shot New Market man after being dragged by his cruiser
Rat droppings found in flour at Dandridge restaurant
Garth Brooks tickets go in minutes; total for Neyland show may be 80,000
Weather