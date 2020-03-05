Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Knoxville police, FBI investigating Thursday morning bank robbery
Top Stories
Man found dead in port-a-potty on Fort Sanders construction site
Yassin’s Falafel House spreading love, feeding tornado victims in Nashville
Search suspended Wednesday for missing Jefferson County woman in Knoxville
Video
Walmart releases letter to employees that restricts international travel over coronavirus concerns
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Ice Bears
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Area High School boys basketball region championship, Division II state tournament scoreboard
Top Stories
Tim Howard ends retirement to play for second-tier Memphis
Top Stories
Kentucky AD: ‘consequences’ for fan yelling racial slur at Vols fan
Augusta National Golf Club releases statement on coronavirus concerns regarding Masters, ANWA
Video
Area High School girls basketball region championship scoreboard
Memphis’ NCAA case goes to independent investigation arm
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Keeping your family healthy with Ionogen products
Video
Top Stories
Meet George our Pet Of The Week
Video
Transform your garage with Wow My Garage
Video
Spread the word to end the word
Video
Find Spring inspiration for your home at Fig and Company
Video
Community
Contests
The Knoxville Man Show
Calendar
Black History Month
Honoring Knoxville’s Remarkable Women for 2020
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Black History Month
Behind the Badge
Bridging the Gap
Contests
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
All About Dolly Parton
Top Stories
March entertainment highlights at the Tennessee Theatre
Video
Top Stories
Remarkable Women: Nonprofit director continues mission to help others
Video
How to help families impacted by Middle Tennessee tornadoes
Video
WATE reads to local students for Read Across America
Video
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Ritter
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH Living East Tennessee
bank robbery
Knoxville police, FBI investigating Thursday morning bank robbery
Trending Stories
Health officials confirm first case of coronavirus within Tennessee
Video
Blount Memorial Hospital: Patient tested for coronavirus, awaiting results from lab
Video
Yassin’s Falafel House spreading love, feeding tornado victims in Nashville
Man found dead in port-a-potty on Fort Sanders construction site
Search suspended Wednesday for missing Jefferson County woman in Knoxville
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News