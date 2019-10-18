breast cancer awareness

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Concord Farragut
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
CMA Awards
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Impeachment inquiry heats up, fallout on Capitol Hill
Top Stories
Knox Mason hiring for new location
Top Stories
Pilot celebrity gas pumpers raise record amount for United Way
Knoxville woman sentenced 4 years in 2017 deadly hit-and-run
Manufacturer voluntarily recalls Zantac
Pigeon Forge Police hosting drug take back event Oct. 26
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
The Big Game
Ice Bears
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Top Stories
Titans’ top draft pick practicing, looking to make NFL debut
Top Stories
6 things to know about Tennessee vs. Alabama
Top Stories
Michael Jordan opens first of 2 medical clinics in Charlotte
Greinke says he didn’t hear taunts, Astros quiet Yanks crowd
Sabathia, Yanks come apart as Astros push them to brink
Friday Frenzy Week 9 high school football schedule
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Improving your posture with Marino Physiotherapy
Top Stories
The Carpetbag Theatre celebrates 50 years
Get ready for Bowzer’s Rock “N” Doo-Wop Party
Planning a family meal on a budget
Knoxville Ice Bears claiming this year as a championship year just ahead of the season opener
Community
Contests
Calendar
Veterans Voices
Operation Honor Guard
See More Smokies
Hispanic Heritage Month
INNOV865 WEEK
Million Dollar Community Investment
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Bridging the Gap
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
Hispanic Heritage Month
Help WATE find Super Vol Fans
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Christian Academy of Knoxville seniors dance to fight breast cancer
Top Stories
Knoxville Opera presents “Madame Butterfly”
Pigeon Forge Police hosting drug take back event Oct. 26
Company will pay you $1,000 to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days
First vaping-related death reported in TN; Officials urging quit all vaping
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Cocke County sheriff arrests former jailer over ‘body-slamming’ during booking
breast cancer awareness
Christian Academy of Knoxville seniors dance to fight breast cancer
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News