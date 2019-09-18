cameron jacobs

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
WATE 6 Focus
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
UT installing camera near the Rock following recent anti-Semitic graffiti
Top Stories
134th Refueling Wing getting new $31 million hangar
Top Stories
Garth Brooks: Round two chance to get Neyland concert tickets
Study: Tennessee No. 5 in rate of women murdered by men
Surveillance video from Elizabethton Airport shows moments leading up to Dale Jr. plane crash
Iowa football fan turns beer money into fundraiser
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
The Big Game
Ice Bears
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Top Stories
Surveillance video from Elizabethton Airport shows moments leading up to Dale Jr. plane crash
Top Stories
Iowa football fan turns beer money into fundraiser
Top Stories
VFL Grant William speaks at Greene County youth fundraiser
Friday Frenzy Week 5 schedule
Search for Tennessee Smokies’ grounds crew dog grows, owner pleads for return
Pirates’ Felipe Vazquez arrested on charges of solicitation of Florida child
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Don’t miss ‘Run with the Goats’ benefiting Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding
Top Stories
Transitioning your home to fall with Hoskins In The Flat
Try O’Charley’s new fall flavored dishes like Whiskey Chicken Pasta
Do-It-Yourself education gaining popularity according to global survey
Help the Vols beat the Gators in a blood drive battle
Community
Contests
Calendar
INNOV865 WEEK
Hispanic Heritage Month
Operation Honor Guard
Million Dollar Community Investment
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Bridging the Gap
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Hispanic Heritage Month
Help WATE find Super Vol Fans
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Garth Brooks: Round two chance to get Neyland concert tickets
Top Stories
KnoxGives seeking 2,500 volunteers for service projects
How to help Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County
Cherokee Caverns showing ‘Hocus Pocus’ on Oct. 5
Tennessee vs. Florida blood drive battle begins Monday
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
UT installing camera near the Rock following recent anti-Semitic graffiti
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Knoxville mother charged with evidence tampering in death of five-year-old daughter
2
of
/
2
cameron jacobs
Garth Brooks: Round two chance to get Neyland concert tickets
Trending Stories
Knoxville mother charged with evidence tampering in death of five-year-old daughter released on bond
Eric Boyd given two life sentences plus 90 years for role in Christian-Newsom slayings
Search for possible drowning victim in South Knoxville to resume Wednesday
Garth Brooks: Round two chance to get Neyland concert tickets
Weather
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News