Over $470k donated after North Carolina boy fatally shot at point-blank range while playing
THP trooper who ripped face mask off protester terminated
Lewd image appears during Hardin Valley Academy online orientation; IT team preparing district for virtual learning
End of World War II marked at Tennessee’s Bicentennial Mall State Park
Alcoa trio compete in Military Kids Talent Show
5 NFL officials take a leave of absence for 2020 season
Tennessee secures commitment from the nation’s No.1-rated point guard
Tennessee won’t host university-organized tailgating this year
The impact COVID-19 could have on college football traditions
Pigskin Preview: Clinton
Simmons, Jones confident Titans can thrive without Casey
Walk to End Alzheimer’s goes virtual
#MusicMakers: a conversation with singer-songwriter Kevin Mahoney
Marc Nelson Denim pledges 1,000 masks to Knox Co. Schools
Lost & Found Records shares in the nostalgia of music’s past
Build the perfect foundation underneath your clothes
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Harley
MEDIC Regional Blood Center screening donors for COVID-19 antibodies
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Huckleberry
‘They need money right now’ Knoxville Area Urban League calls for help with rent & housing
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Buster
WEATHER AWARE /
70% chance for showers and storms, especially in the afternoon/evening with some locally heavy rainfall possible
Cannon Hinnant
Over $470k donated after North Carolina boy fatally shot at point-blank range while playing
Family, community members come together to remember 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
Family now seeks justice after N. Carolina boy killed, man captured
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Northwest Knox County crash
Lewd image appears during Hardin Valley Academy online orientation; IT team preparing district for virtual learning
28 positive COVID-19 cases at University of Tennessee-Knoxville, chancellor says
Weather
Saloon 16, Peyton Manning’s bar & restaurant, opens its doors in Knoxville
Video
