Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Concord Farragut
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
29th HonorAir flight carries more than 100 veterans
Top Stories
Dying man granted last wish to be baptized
Top Stories
Driver accused of vehicular homicide appears in court for separate DUI incident
Weather scientist dies in rough surf after forecast of risk
UNO® Introduces First Official Braille Deck
Bernie Sanders cancels events until further notice after being hospitalized
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
The Big Game
Ice Bears
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Top Stories
Vols’ Banks apologizes for ‘Where I’m from we shoot at cops’ comment during arrest
Top Stories
Group releases renderings for Nashville MLB stadium
Top Stories
NFL At 100: Miracle sent Bills, Titans opposite directions
NFL At 100-AP Was There-Music City Miracle
Titans ready for homestand after road-heavy start to season
High School football polls: Three No. 1s in Knoxville area
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Saturday Night Lights at Tryon International Equestrian Resort
Top Stories
Operation Honor Guard 2019: Day Of Giving
A timeless classic: chicken & dumplings with Bistro by the Tracks
Don’t miss the 25th annual Bark In The Park benefiting The Humane Society of The TN Valley
Sevierville’s History and Haunts month long celebration
Community
Contests
Calendar
Operation Honor Guard
See More Smokies
Hispanic Heritage Month
INNOV865 WEEK
Million Dollar Community Investment
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Bridging the Gap
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
Hispanic Heritage Month
Help WATE find Super Vol Fans
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
October dog washes at K9 Center of East Tennessee to benefit breast cancer awareness
Top Stories
East Tennessee police departments hosting Coffee with a Cop
Hot temperatures in Knoxville surpass 1884 records, here are some fun facts
Kids can trick-or-treat for FREE at Target with their favorite ‘PAW Patrol’ pups
Yellow DOT program notifies first responders to info
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Search
Search
Search
center
Saturday Night Lights at Tryon International Equestrian Resort
Trending Stories
Vols’ Banks apologizes for ‘Where I’m from we shoot at cops’ comment during arrest
Live Newscasts
Weather scientist dies in rough surf after forecast of risk
Deaths of Claiborne County father, daughter ruled murder-suicide
Woman found with lighter fluid at West Knox County apartment fire
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News