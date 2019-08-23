Skip to content
WATE
Knoxville
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
WATE 6 Focus
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Rolling Stones get name on little Martian rock that rolled
Top Stories
Tennessee lawmakers elect Sexton as House speaker
Top Stories
Brazen bear cub steals dog food off Pennsylvania porch
Federal court reverses decision granting immunity to off-duty Maryville policeman who held teens at gunpoint
Arrest warrant issued in another ice cream-licking incident
Investigation into ‘suspicious’ Andersonville house fire underway
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Ice Bears
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to drive Xfinity race at Darlington
Top Stories
Former Maryland QB Kasim Hill transfers to Tennessee
Top Stories
Powell snaps Greeneville’s 30-game win streak with 19-17 win in season opener
Patrick Chung, safety for New England Patriots indicted on cocaine possession charge
LIVE COVERAGE: Friday Frenzy high school football on Thursday
WATE Friday Frenzy high school football scoreboard: Greeneville vs Powell
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Central Cinema celebrates one year in our community as ‘Knoxville’s Neighborhood Moviehouse’
Top Stories
Knoxville Idol front of the line winner: Hannah Sloas
Time for The 2019 Strike Out Epilepsy at Smokies Stadium
Sunset on Central a family-friendly Summer concert
Beat the heat with the Best Buddies Lemonade Stand
Community
Contests
Calendar
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Relay For Life
Million Dollar Community Investment
Operation Honor Guard
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Positively Tennessee
Food For Thought
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
See lead levels at Knox County schools
Top Stories
Chris Blue debuts new music, supports United Way of Blount County
Top Stories
United Way of Greater Knoxville kicking off 2019 campaign Thursday
Sixth Annual Knoxville Asian Festival returns Sunday
UTMC ‘Comedy for a Cause’ raising money for disease research
Contest offers chance to meet Dolly Parton at 50th Anniversary Grand Ole Opry performance
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Search
Search
Search
WEATHER AWARE /
Scattered storms throughout the day (60%). Locally heavy rainfall possible
Central Cinema
Central Cinema celebrates one year in our community as ‘Knoxville’s Neighborhood Moviehouse’
Trending Stories
Federal court reverses decision granting immunity to off-duty Maryville policeman who held teens at gunpoint
Arrest warrant issued in another ice cream-licking incident
Investigation into ‘suspicious’ Andersonville house fire underway
Trump vows response as China plans tariffs on $75B US goods
“I’m not a neglectful mom!” – Body cameras show emotional hot car rescue
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News