City of Knoxville PARC

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
TN Democrats: ‘Missed opportunity’ on race issues
Top Stories
Florida soldier returns home, surprises kids with must-see photobomb
Video
Governor signs religious release hour bill
Salad recall: Bagged grocery store mix sickens more than 100 in 7 states
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes in Eastern Sierra about 160 miles north of Los Angeles
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
NFL Draft
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Curt Schilling compares Bubba Wallace to Jussie Smollett, then deactivates Twitter account
Top Stories
MLB considering “pool” teams in Nashville
Video
Top Stories
Bubba Wallace responds to FBI findings: “It was a noose. Whether it was tied in 2019 … it is a noose.”
Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game schedule that opens July 23 or 24
Video
NASCAR continues to drive change
Video
Date set for Lady Vols-UConn game
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Questions about your garden? Try these apps
Video
Top Stories
Protecting your home against mosquitoes
Video
Raising the next generation, together
Video
Rock out to support those living with Hydrocephalus
Video
YWCA Knoxville kicks off 21-day challenge against racism
Video
Community
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Nominate a community hero
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Contests
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
What the Tech?
All About Dolly Parton
Top Stories
Knoxville Go Red for Women Luncheon benefiting heart disease goes virtual
Video
Top Stories
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Maki Maki
Video
Top Stories
Fireworks on the Fourth: List of East Tennessee Independence Day celebrations
Saharan Dust: What you need to know
Video
More than 40,000 pounds of ground beef recalled nationwide due to E. coli concerns
Video
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Matthew
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Newsletters
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Tennessee: Coronavirus cases up to 37,235 as mayor of Wilson County declares emergency
Live Now
Live Now
Get the latest on our 6 p.m. newscast
City of Knoxville PARC
Mayor selects new executive director for PARC
Trending Stories
Tennessee: Coronavirus cases up to 37,235 as mayor of Wilson County declares emergency
Video
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases rise by 750 as new hotspots develop in East Tennessee
Video
Knox County COVID-19 hospitalizations increase despite drop in active cases, cases not following core actions
Video
TN lawmakers approve two sales tax holidays for 2020
Live Newscasts
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News