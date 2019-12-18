Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
WATE 6 Focus
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
AP Analysis: Impeachment forever changes Trump’s legacy
Top Stories
Local USPS workers gear up for holiday rush
Top Stories
Bill Latham, member of the Clinton 12, passes away
KFD works Wednesday night house fire
Three former deputies indicted by grand jury in June 2019 assault at Campbell County Jail
Trump rallies supporters in BC as House impeaches him
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Winter Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
The Big Game
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Top Stories
No. 23 Lady Vols fall to No. 1 Stanford 78-51
Top Stories
No. 21 Tennessee drops second game in a row with 78-66 loss at Cincinnati
Top Stories
Last in NFL in field goals, Titans sign 5th different kicker
Watch every bowl? Yes! Here’s why they are all must-see TV
Tennessee recruits to put pen to paper on Early Signing Day
Clinton High School names Keith new football coach
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Meet our Pet Of The Week Victor
Top Stories
Ducking the halls with Duck Donuts
Turning mistakes into blessings with Author Walter Martin
Help local homeless Vets through the Bearden Bulldog Backpack Drive
Shop like the Chefs do at Broadway Restaurant Equipment
Community
Contests
Home for the Holidays
Calendar
Veterans Voices
Operation Honor Guard
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Million Dollar Community Investment
INNOV865 WEEK
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Behind the Badge
Bridging the Gap
Contests
Food For Thought
All About Dolly Parton
Haunted Tennessee
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
6 Explores
Hispanic Heritage Month
Help WATE find Super Vol Fans
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Remote Area Medical asking for help to fund 2020 clinics
Top Stories
Vote now: Dollywood’s Wildwood Grove up for national award
Many ways to give back this holiday season in Knoxville
Petco awards grant to East Tennessee Mini Horse and Donkey Rescue
Sevier County Bootleggers’ Ball to ring in the new year for a good cause
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Greystone Creative
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Clinton 12
Bill Latham, member of the Clinton 12, passes away
Trending Stories
Three former deputies indicted by grand jury in June 2019 assault at Campbell County Jail
Weather
Gov. Lee agrees to allow refugees to resettle in Tennessee
Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Lenoir City, investigation underway
Union County house explodes, man transported to Vanderbilt
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News