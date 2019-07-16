Dream More

Skip to content
WATE
Knoxville
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
WATE 6 Focus
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
Top Stories
TWRA seeks invasive carp
Top Stories
Spotlight shines on Vols in Day 2 of SEC Media Days
Top Stories
Ambassador to resign to run for Tennessee US Senate seat
Man tried to smuggle $34,000 worth of cocaine under his toupee, police say
Scientists close in on blood test for Alzheimer’s
Tick removed from Kentucky man’s eye
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Ice Bears
Friday Night Hits
Top Stories
Tennessee Vols: It’s a different vibe for Vols at SEC Media Days
Top Stories
Tennessee Vols: Single-game tickets available
Top Stories
Spotlight shines on Vols in Day 2 of SEC Media Days
Miami HEAT sign VFL Kyle Alexander
The Latest: Ed Orgeron, LSU facing championship expectations
Sankey talks link between sports gambling, mental health
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Time for the Back(pack) to school bash with Forward Church
Top Stories
‘Watch & Win’ sweepstakes winners explore Dollywood’s Wildwood Grove
Try downward dog with your four-legged friend at puppy yoga
Experience the Obed Wild & Scenic River
MAKER MONDAY: The Good Guy Collective
Community
Contests
Calendar
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Relay For Life
Million Dollar Community Investment
Operation Honor Guard
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Positively Tennessee
Food For Thought
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Tennessee Vols: Single-game tickets available
Top Stories
VOTE: Best looking highway patrol cruiser
Top Stories
FDA says common sweetener can be deadly for dogs
Gallery: Historic photos of Apollo 11
Butterfly Festival is next month at UT
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Ringo
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Dream More
‘Watch & Win’ sweepstakes winners explore Dollywood’s Wildwood Grove
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News