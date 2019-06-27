Skip to content
WATE
Knoxville
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
WATE 6 Focus
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
Top Stories
Mom warns parents after her 12-year-old daughter contracts a flesh-eating disease at Florida beach
Top Stories
Senate passes $4.6B border aid measure; Pelosi seeks talks
Top Stories
Tandem cycling offers cyclists freedom on two wheels
What you need to know about Tennessee’s Hands Free Law
Internet-ordained ministers sue Tennessee over marriage ban
Body camera shows bride’s DUI arrest
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Ice Bears
Friday Night Hits
Top Stories
Vanderbilt wins 2nd national title, beating Michigan 8-2
Top Stories
Vandy rides Rocker to 4-1 win, forces a Game 3 vs. Michigan
Top Stories
Vols get commit from top-ranked safety prospect in Tennessee
Cam Newton offers plane passenger $1,500 to switch seats, gets turned down
Michigan beats Vandy 7-4; 1st title since ’62 is 1 win away
Trump says US soccer star wrong to protest during anthem
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Refresh your summer with this fresh fruit salad from K-Town Cuisine
Top Stories
Experience traditional Japanese cuisine at Anaba
5G and the future of smart techology with US Cellular
Summer festival fun is underway at Dollywood
“Adopt a Shelter Cat Month” with the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley
Community
Contests
Calendar
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Relay For Life
Million Dollar Community Investment
Operation Honor Guard
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Positively Tennessee
Food For Thought
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
East Tennessee firework regulations
Top Stories
JCPenney hiring 100 seasonal workers in Knoxville
Top Stories
tnAchieves seeks 9,000 mentors
Disaster loans available to flood-impacted businesses, residents in 19 TN counties
Blount County group provides housing for people with intellectual disabilities
Knoxville after-school program faces funding cut
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Search
Search
Search
eats
Summer festival fun is underway at Dollywood
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News