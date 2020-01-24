Endangered Runaway

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Sweets to the Sweet fundraiser delivers bundt cake, health care for Valentine’s Day
Top Stories
CCSO: Missing endangered teen could be in Knoxville
Teen charged after missing 12-year-old Chattanooga girl found in Nashville
City Council OKs $1.6M in sidewalk upgrades across Knoxville
Pentagon: 34 US troops had brain injuries from Iran’s strike
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Winter Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Friday Frenzy
Ice Bears
SEC Football
Top Stories
LSU’s Orgeron agrees to new 6-year, $42 million contract
Top Stories
Youth served: Gauff wins, Serena loses at Australian Open
Top Stories
15-year-old Gauff upsets ’19 champ Osaka at Australian Open
NFL player Antonio Brown turns himself in at Florida jail
No. 23 Lady Vols fall to No. 3 UConn 60-45
LIVE COVERAGE: The Lady Vols at UConn
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Bald Headed Bistro
Top Stories
Freshen up your dinners with seafood at Longhorn Steakhouse
#MOMLIFE: Teaching your children emotions and calming strategies
Cultivating a community for female business owners
Show off your favorite pair of shoes on Shoe Game’s red carpet
Community
Contests
The Knoxville Man Show
Calendar
Black History Month
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Veterans Voices
Operation Honor Guard
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Million Dollar Community Investment
INNOV865 WEEK
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Behind the Badge
Bridging the Gap
Contests
Food For Thought
All About Dolly Parton
Haunted Tennessee
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
6 Explores
Hispanic Heritage Month
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Sweets to the Sweet fundraiser delivers bundt cake, health care for Valentine’s Day
Top Stories
Pat Summitt Foundation, MEDIC teaming up for blood donation drive, fundraiser
We felt it too: Earthquake in East Tennessee
Blount County warming center open Monday night in Maryville
Young Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Boomer
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Greystone Creative
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments
1
of
/
2
Live Now
WATCH Living East Tennessee
2
of
/
2
Closings
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.
Endangered Runaway
CCSO: Missing endangered teen could be in Knoxville
Trending Stories
Weather
Teen charged after missing 12-year-old Chattanooga girl found in Nashville
Knoxville corrections officer recovering after being attacked by an inmate Friday morning
Four facing charges after burglary at site of quadruple-fatal Kentucky fire
Smokies announce temporary Cataloochee-area road closures
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News