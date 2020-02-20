Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Boy Scouts hosts Distinguished Citizens Dinner
Video
Top Stories
Tennessee man gets electric chair for killing fellow inmate
Video
Ripley’s opening 80s-themed game room Super Fun Zone in Gatlinburg
Video
8 News Now/Emerson College poll shows Bernie Sanders is the front runner in Nevada
TDOT postpones bridge repairs
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Winter Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Big Race – Daytona
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Lady Vols drop fifth straight game with 83-75 loss at Arkansas
Top Stories
NFL offensive lineman Greg Robinson arrested at the border with 157 pounds of marijuana
Top Stories
Newman released from hospital; Chastain to race Las Vegas
Ryan Newman has been released from Halifax Medical Center, according to Roush Fenway
Baseball player’s post about struggles with his adopted dog goes viral
Video
Newman awake, speaking after horrific Daytona 500 crash
Video
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Unveiling new art to the East Tennessee community
Video
Top Stories
Celebrate, meditate and elevate with the annual Bliss Fest
Video
Cell phone apps that can help your health
Video
Local students are using a new tool to get science bowl ready
Video
Mental Health 101 is bringing education to students across East Tennessee
Video
Community
Contests
The Knoxville Man Show
Calendar
Black History Month
Honoring Knoxville’s Remarkable Women for 2020
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Black History Month
Behind the Badge
Bridging the Gap
Contests
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
All About Dolly Parton
Top Stories
Sanitation issues lead to critical violations at Morristown, Cumberland Avenue restaurants
Video
Top Stories
You Ask, 6 Answers: Are there still open Census 2020 jobs in East Tennessee?
Video
Ijams Nature Center seeking volunteers for River Rescue cleanup
Video
Feb. 20 is National Love Your Pet Day
Scott County Sheriff’s Department increasing presence on social media, offers parents advice
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 72 active closings. Click for more details.
WEATHER AWARE /
Rain/snow mix develops throughout the day. Light snow accumulation mainly on grass.
execution
Tennessee man gets electric chair for killing fellow inmate
Video
Trending Stories
Weather
Sanitation issues lead to critical violations at Morristown, Cumberland Avenue restaurants
Video
Tennessee man gets electric chair for killing fellow inmate
Video
Two children hospitalized after being hit by truck in Sevierville, man arrested
Video
The Blizzard of ’93
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News