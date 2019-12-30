Fatal crash

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Maryville police investigates 2 separate shootings days apart at same location; suspect sought
Top Stories
Rock into 2020 with Music City New Year’s Eve Live
Carolyn Cottrell has been adding music to our lives for decades
Search underway for missing Rogersville 16-year-old
N Carolina diocese publishes list of credibly accused clergy
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Winter Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
The Big Game
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Titans, Vrabel go into postseason with high-powered offense
Top Stories
Bears Den: Making resolutions for 2020
Top Stories
Gonzaga stays No. 1 in men’s AP Top 25; Oregon into top 5
Pats to play in wild-card game, 49ers get NFC’s No. 1 seed
Vols in Jacksonville: Guarantano practices without brace in Tennessee’s first Gator Bowl practice in Florida
Rennie finds shot in Lady Vols 50-point win
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Looking back on 2019: Splashing with the stingrays
Top Stories
Make lasting memories with Say Cheese Photo Fun
Cheers to the New Year with these festive mocktails
Ways to put your old smartphones and devices to good use
Pump up your next party with Balloon Training Institue
Community
Contests
The Knoxville Man Show
Calendar
Veterans Voices
Operation Honor Guard
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Million Dollar Community Investment
INNOV865 WEEK
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Behind the Badge
Bridging the Gap
Contests
Food For Thought
All About Dolly Parton
Haunted Tennessee
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
6 Explores
Hispanic Heritage Month
Help WATE find Super Vol Fans
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
6 Things to Know about New Year’s Eve on the Square
Top Stories
Gun show at Chilhowee Park likely the last
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Cindy
Knoxville Big Brother, Little Brother featured in inspirational ‘Humans of New York’ post
Gamers playing to help local children’s hospital
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Greystone Creative
Search
Search
Search
Fatal crash
Greeneville man killed in crash
Trending Stories
List of Tennessee laws going into effect in 2020
Two killed, 11-year-old in critical condition after Knoxville I-40 crash on Saturday
Bear found walking around University of Tennessee campus
Two charged with murder in double homicide at Rocky Top Apartments
Maryville police investigates 2 separate shootings days apart at same location; suspect sought
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News