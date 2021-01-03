fire department

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National/World
Washington Bureau
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
Investigations
Pass or Fail
Knoxville Traffic
Your Local Election HQ
Tourism 2020 & Moving Forward
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Video Game News
Top Stories
Inflatable costume named as possible source of COVID-19 outbreak at Calif. hospital
Top Stories
Biden inauguration to feature virtual, nationwide parade
WATCH: Video shows cars blocking traffic, doing doughnuts on Memphis interstate
Gerry Marsden, singer of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ dead at 78
Pres. Trump begs, threatens Georgia secretary of state to ‘find’ enough votes to overturn results in phone call
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Ice Bears
Top Stories
Henry passes 2K, Titans beat Texans 41-38 on late field goal
Top Stories
Ice Bears pick up first win of the season over the Macon Mayhem
Top Stories
Longhorns react: Current and former UT football players speak out after head coach Tom Herman fired
Video
Alabama hands No. 7 Tennessee first loss of season
Titans get punter Brett Kern back from Reserve/COVID-19 list
BREAKING: Tom Herman fired as Longhorns head coach after 4 seasons
Gallery
Living East TN
Celebrating Birthdays and Anniversaries
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Winter car care from Ted Russell Ford Lincoln
Video
Top Stories
Shop vintage tattoo woodforms with the Plucky Panther
Video
MAKER MONDAY: Brigid KO Designs
Video
CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Haynes Family Coconut Cheesecake
Video
Create the perfect night’s sleep with custom-made mattresses from Brothers Bedding
Video
Community
Home for the Holidays 2020
Nominate a community hero
Community Conversations
Get it to Go
Contests
Contest winners
Calendar
Buy Local East Tennessee
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
As Seen On
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Community Conversations
Positively Tennessee
Behind the Badge
A Paw-sitive Note
The Business Buzz
Caring For Our Kids
Home for the Holidays 2020
Nominate Remarkable Women
Spotlight on Service
Buy Local East Tennessee
What the Tech?
Contests
Humana Senior Celebrations
Top Stories
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Mylo
Video
Top Stories
Over 75? Here’s who to contact about vaccinations starting this weekend
Video
Knox County Health Dept. offering COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Jan. 2 to those who qualify
Video
‘The more bikes we can give away, the better’: Knox County 5-year-old starts bike donation project
Video
Young-Williams Animal Center Pets of the Week: Buttercup and Kitt
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
About Us
Report It!
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Newsletters
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
fire department
City of Jellico Fire Chief Harold “Wayne” Honeycutt passes away
Video
Trending Stories
Tennessee releases new information about federal unemployment benefits
Inflatable costume named as possible source of COVID-19 outbreak at Calif. hospital
WATCH: Video shows cars blocking traffic, doing doughnuts on Memphis interstate
Knox County Health Dept. offering COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Jan. 2 to those who qualify
Video
Counties across East Tennessee held COVID-19 vaccine clinics to start 2021
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News