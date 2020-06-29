Food Assistance

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Sevier County business owners meet to discuss concerns, questions with health officials
Video
Top Stories
Police say Memphis woman threatened to shoot sister after fireworks incident
Demand for oil is dry, but this bill may keep money going to energy companies
Video
AP sources: White House aware of Russian bounties in 2019
Tri-County Sanitation company abruptly shuts down — president says he was betrayed
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
NFL Draft
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
The Latest: Nets’ DeAndre Jordan says he has coronavirus
Top Stories
Alabama mayor resigns after Facebook post on Crimson Tide’s support of BLM
Top Stories
Johnson wins Travelers to extend career-long season streak
Hamlin caps marathon day of racing at Pocono with 4th win
Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Tom Brady, source says
K-State players announce boycott after student’s Floyd tweet
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Make the most of your money during difficult times with these simple steps
Video
Top Stories
Italian stuffed peppers with ricotta and chicken
Video
Summer is in full bloom at Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival
Video
East Tennessee’s EmiSunshine collaborates with funk legend Bootsy Collins
Video
Adoption update: Sonny & Cher have a new home
Video
Community
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Nominate a community hero
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Contests
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
What the Tech?
All About Dolly Parton
Top Stories
Metro Department of Health issues order mandating face masks in Nashville starting Monday
Video
Top Stories
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Bandit
Video
Top Stories
Knoxville Go Red for Women Luncheon benefiting heart disease goes virtual
Video
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Maki Maki
Video
Fireworks on the Fourth: List of East Tennessee Independence Day celebrations
Saharan Dust: What you need to know
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Newsletters
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee extends State of Emergency to Aug. 29, 2020
Food Assistance
Deadline for families to apply for COVID-19 food assistance extended to July 13
Trending Stories
Stimulus check round 2 update: Here’s why next week is crucial
Video
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee extends State of Emergency to Aug. 29, 2020
Video
‘Pandemic potential’: New swine flu strain discovered in China
Knox Ridge places employee on leave after allegations of racial profiling
LIST: Closed roads throughout Knoxville/Knox County due to flooding Monday night
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News