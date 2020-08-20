Friends of the Smokies

Skip to content
Hikers raising funds for Great Smoky Mountains National Park with Tour de Smokies 900-mile fundraiser
Video
Trending Stories
TN Dept. of Health updates quarantine guidelines for schools; now up to 24 days if living with positive COVID-19 person
Video
University of Tennessee releases COVID-19 data from first day of classes
Video
Weather
‘I’m pretty disappointed’: UT Knoxville employees call for COVID-19 hazard pay and more protection at work
Video
Knox County reports 127 new COVID cases; Health Dept offers advice for home service workers, explains death determination
Video
