Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19: Keeping Schools Safe
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
The Fujiwhara Effect explained
Video
Top Stories
No, Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression 14 won’t merge into ‘superstorm’ in Gulf of Mexico
Video
Birth of panda cub brings ‘joyous news’ to the National Zoo
East TN restaurant company closes one day a week to give employees break amid pandemic
Video
Postmaster general testifies in front of Senate
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
Countdown to Indy
Tennessee Titans
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Tennessee center ready to use rare 6th year of eligibility
Top Stories
Pigskin Previews: Loudon aims to replicate 2019 success
Video
Top Stories
PGA Tour’s Snedeker wins Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency raffle
Countdown to Indy: Breaking down the field, Helio in the hot seat
Video
2020 Knoxville Challenger tennis series canceled
Video
Pigskin Previews: Oak Ridge Wildcats
Video
Living East TN
Celebrating Birthdays and Anniversaries
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
The “Black in Appalachia” podcast aims to tell the untold stories of the Appalachian region
Video
Top Stories
Fall into a new project at the 7th Annual Home & Garden Show
Video
#MusicMakers: Meet country artist Kolt Barber
Video
Clean Eatz promises 15 percent of this weekend’s donations to Lights of Hope
Video
5th Annual Sundown on Depot Car Show
Video
Community
Project GRAD Laptop Telethon 2020
Nominate a community hero
Community Conversations
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
As Seen On
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Community Conversations
Positively Tennessee
Behind the Badge
A Paw-sitive Note
The Business Buzz
Caring For Our Kids
Spotlight on Service
All About Dolly Parton
What the Tech?
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Contests
Top Stories
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Luna
Video
Top Stories
UPDATE: Tennessee to start season on road against South Carolina
Video
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Harley
Video
MEDIC Regional Blood Center screening donors for COVID-19 antibodies
Video
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Huckleberry
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Report It!
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Newsletters
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WEATHER AWARE /
Storms that could contain gusty winds and/or locally heavy rain expected in the region.
Fujiwhara Effect
The Fujiwhara Effect explained
Video
No, Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression 14 won’t merge into ‘superstorm’ in Gulf of Mexico
Video
Trending Stories
Pair of Morristown men facing charges in Kentucky after suspected kidnapping of Colorado girl
Video
UPDATE: Human remains found by Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, TBI agents investigating missing person case
Video
Weather
How to put on and take off a mask safely just like the doctor
Video
TN Dept. of Health updates quarantine guidelines for schools; now up to 24 days if living with positive COVID-19 person
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News