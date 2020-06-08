Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Dr. Anthony Fauci weighs in on the state of the coronavirus pandemic, hope for a vaccine
Video
Top Stories
City of Knoxville announces new COVID-19 rent, mortgage assistance program
Video
Doctor finds 2-foot-long phone charger in man’s bladder after complaints of abdominal pain
‘Evelyn’s law’ bill advances in Tennessee House
Video
Congressional democrats unveil police reform bill
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
NFL Draft
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Tornadoes’ second wind: Alcoa boys soccer gearing up for THSSCA State Championship
Video
Top Stories
MLB offers 76-game season, playoffs rise up to 16 teams
Top Stories
Harvick cherishes Atlanta win, looks to help off the track
Former NFL player Reche Caldwell shot, killed outside Florida home
Ken Riley, former NFL star, Florida A&M coach, dead at 72
Naser was under investigation when she won world 400 gold
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Unifying the community with a conversation on race
Video
Top Stories
Prepare for summer adventures with GSM Outfitters
Video
Celebrate the work of young musicians through online recital
Video
Stay safe and healthy with Ionopure sanitizers
Video
Jeff Dayton headlines virtual concert for Alzheimer’s Association’s “Longest Day” fundraiser
Video
Community
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Nominate a community hero
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Contests
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
What the Tech?
All About Dolly Parton
Top Stories
TN Promise needs 9,000 volunteers to mentor upcoming college, tech school students
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus: Knoxville program to assist renters, homeowners with payments
Video
Top Stories
Beck Cultural Center to host Juneteenth virtual town hall meeting to discuss racial justice
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Goose
Video
Project GRAD Knoxville releases statement against racism, police brutality
Knoxville Track Club hosts virtual summer distance challenge
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Newsletters
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
GSM Outfitters
Prepare for summer adventures with GSM Outfitters
Video
Trending Stories
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 96 active Knox County cases, Health Department stresses need to wear mask
Video
Weather
Elmer Fudd to no longer have rifle in new ‘Looney Tunes’ cartoons
Video
Coronavirus in Tennessee: TDH reports 26,944 COVID-19 cases
KPD shares photos of West Town Mall robbery suspects
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News