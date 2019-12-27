Handgun permits

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Stevie Nicks will perform at Nashville New Year’s Eve event
Top Stories
TN law for allowing online training for concealed carry permit goes into effect Jan. 1
Police: Suspect arrested near Summit Hill gas station with assistance from K-9 Jack
Officials confirm wreckage of missing tour helicopter has been found in Kokeʻe
Brother of boy found ‘near-death,’ locked in basement, sues adoptive parents for $5M
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Winter Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
The Big Game
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Path to the Playoff: Live from the semifinals
Top Stories
On Football: Offbeat Awards for the 2019 season
Top Stories
Russia confirms it will appeal 4-year Olympic ban
Pitt rallies to beat Eastern Michigan in Quick Lane Bowl
Barnes says playing this season will be up to Vescovi
Titans’ Henry will play vs Houston with playoff spot on line
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Fun ideas to celebrate New Year’s Eve with your kids
Top Stories
Visit Little Ponderosa Zoo & Rescue this holiday season
Must-have drug store beauty finds
New Year’s Eve fun for the kids at The Muse Knoxville
It’s time for a Sokno Christmas at Mount Olive Baptist Church
Community
Contests
The Knoxville Man Show
Calendar
Veterans Voices
Operation Honor Guard
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Million Dollar Community Investment
INNOV865 WEEK
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Behind the Badge
Bridging the Gap
Contests
Food For Thought
All About Dolly Parton
Haunted Tennessee
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
6 Explores
Hispanic Heritage Month
Help WATE find Super Vol Fans
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Gamers playing to help local children’s hospital
Top Stories
Black bear cubs take selfies at Appalachian Bear Rescue
Tennessee county clinics offering free flu vaccinations
Dance Tonight Knoxville hosting New Year’s Eve event
Governor Lee appoints more than 70 members to 38 state boards, commissions
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Greystone Creative
Search
Search
Search
Handgun permits
TN law for allowing online training for concealed carry permit goes into effect Jan. 1
Trending Stories
Oliver Springs woman threatens husband over television dispute
TN law for allowing online training for concealed carry permit goes into effect Jan. 1
Police: Suspect arrested near Summit Hill gas station with assistance from K-9 Jack
Sawyer Black, 10-year-old boy hit by truck, remembered for his musical talent, goodness
Brother of boy found ‘near-death,’ locked in basement, sues adoptive parents for $5M
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News