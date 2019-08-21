Harry McCarthy

Skip to content
WATE
Knoxville
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
WATE 6 Focus
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Survivors, spouses of Kingston coal ash spill speak out at TVA session
Top Stories
6 seniors arrested for allegedly having sex in public park
Top Stories
Faces of opioid crisis: 29-year-old loses decade-long battle to addiction
Salon owners share memories as they move forward from SUV crash into building
New multi-million dollar “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign leading up to Labor Day
U.S. Marshals, other agencies arrest fugitive on UT campus
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Ice Bears
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
DL Garland staying with Vols after entering transfer portal
Top Stories
Tennessee State QB indicted on rape, sexual battery charges
Top Stories
Earnhardt ‘truly blessed’ nobody was seriously hurt in crash
Titans kicker Ryan Succop, TE Jonnu Smith off PUP list
Tennessee Vols: Everything you need to know for the first UT game of the season
Highway 91 in Elizabethton reopens following Earnhardt Jr. plane crash
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Espressivo Music Studio creates a community for students with autism
Top Stories
Knoxville Idol front of the line winner: Ashley Carella
Meet Kayla our pet of the week from the Humane Society of The TN Valley
Knoxville Museum of Art hosting Family Fun Day
Local author shares inspiring journey to being published
Community
Contests
Calendar
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Relay For Life
Million Dollar Community Investment
Operation Honor Guard
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Positively Tennessee
Food For Thought
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Contest offers chance to meet Dolly Parton at 50th Anniversary Grand Ole Opry performance
Top Stories
Jamestown hospital gets approval in first step of re-entering Medicare program
Top Stories
Knoxville seeks feedback from residents regarding Community Development Needs Survey
Dollywood holding series of job fairs
Innov865 Week celebrates Knoxville’s startup community Sept. 23-27
General Manager of Sevier County Electric System writes book detailing experience during Sevier County Wildfire
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
U.S. Marshals, other agencies arrest fugitive on UT campus
Harry McCarthy
Espressivo Music Studio creates a community for students with autism
Trending Stories
6 seniors arrested for allegedly having sex in public park
Faces of opioid crisis: 29-year-old loses decade-long battle to addiction
Salon owners share memories as they move forward from SUV crash into building
U.S. Marshals, other agencies arrest fugitive on UT campus
3.72-carat diamond found at Arkansas State Park
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News