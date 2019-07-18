Skip to content
WATE
Knoxville
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
WATE 6 Focus
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
Top Stories
A “trans-locker” will be available to students at William & Mary
Top Stories
Florida couple arrested after boy allegedly bound with zip ties and forced to sleep on plywood
Top Stories
Bud Light offers free beer to any alien that makes it out of Area 51
American warship destroys Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz
Huggies puts dads on diaper boxes for first time
Authorities: Pharmaceutical distributor indicted for opioids
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Ice Bears
Friday Night Hits
Top Stories
SEC experiencing rare moment with coaching stability
Top Stories
Former Auburn assistant basketball coach avoids prison
Top Stories
The Latest: Muschamp says this is his best Gamecocks team
The Latest: Woods ‘sore’ and not moving well at British Open
Georgia leads growing SEC pack chasing powerhouse Alabama
Alabama QB says Tide learned ‘many lessons’ from title loss
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with a healthy twist
Top Stories
The Cornerstone Quartet is looking for one more talented voice!
Join the fun at Blues, Brews & BBQ at Fairfield Glade Resort
Exotic flavors colliding with traditional favorites at Tako Taco
WHAT’S YOUR 100?: Selling memories in Hamblen County
Community
Contests
Calendar
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Relay For Life
Million Dollar Community Investment
Operation Honor Guard
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Positively Tennessee
Food For Thought
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
HGTV hosting ‘A Very Brady Contest’ to stay in famous house, win cash
Top Stories
2019 Mayors’ All4Knox Summit registration open
Top Stories
LUNAFEST event benefits Girls on the Run Knoxville
Girl Talk Fashion Show Gala 2019 to empower women
THP needs your votes by July 30 for nationwide contest
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office seeks citizen feedback
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Trump says American warship destroyed Iranian drone
historic
WHAT’S YOUR 100?: Selling memories in Hamblen County
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News