Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
CMA Awards
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Knox County DA report highlights connection between jail and fatal overdoses after incarceration
Top Stories
TN ranked 11th highest for holiday crime
Top Stories
Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos declares for 2020 NFL draft
Vaping expert visits East Tennessee Children’s Hospital
Metro Drug Coalition holds annual Community Champion Awards
Surveillance video shows 4 Nashville teens’ escape from Juvenile Justice Center
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Winter Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
The Big Game
Ice Bears
Top Stories
Ohio St, LSU, Clemson, UGA in CFP position; Utah, OU next
Top Stories
Titans claim CB Brock off waivers from Cardinals
Top Stories
Football player whose parents died walks with his 2 dogs on Senior Day
Murder charge announced in death of fighters’ stepdaughter
Streaking Titans put themselves game back of AFC South lead
Tennessee lineman Ryan Johnson entering transfer portal
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Proper Popcorn
Top Stories
Meet Bambam our Pet Of The Week
Handmade holiday magic with Simple Wish Creations
Preserving the heritage of Cades Cove
Visiting Santa’s home in the Smokies
Community
Contests
Home for the Holidays
Calendar
Veterans Voices
Operation Honor Guard
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Million Dollar Community Investment
INNOV865 WEEK
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Haunted Tennessee
Contests
Bridging the Gap
Food For Thought
All About Dolly Parton
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
6 Explores
Hispanic Heritage Month
Help WATE find Super Vol Fans
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
TVA hosting public meeting addressing coal ash
Top Stories
The Elf on the Shelf Adventure returns to Knoxville
Knoxville Symphony Chamber Orchestra and Choral Society kicking off holiday season
American Airlines helping out travelers if severe weather impacts their flight
‘You just need a car and a loving heart’: Volunteers deliver Mobile Meals on Thanksgiving
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Greystone Creative
Search
Search
Search
Holiday Crime
TN ranked 11th highest for holiday crime
Trending Stories
GEO Hair Lab closes leaving employees without pay, customers with invalid gift cards
Lee Hall moved to ‘death watch’ as Tennessee prepares to execute blind death row inmate
Claiborne County teacher arrested for soliciting, sending sexually explicit photos with student
Trisha Yearwood hosts ‘CMA Country Christmas’ special airing Dec. 3 on ABC
Weather
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News