Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
122 apartments coming to Gatlinburg, developers aim to help curb lack of affordable housing options
Top Stories
Pastor speaks on Kanye West, faith ahead of Sunday Service shows
Knox Co. teacher, parents call for changes in kindergarten testing
Associated Press: TN state voucher violations leave details unknown
Bare hands cause poor grades for Morristown, Kodak restaurants
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Winter Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Friday Frenzy
Ice Bears
SEC Football
Top Stories
High-powered Titans lean heavily on Henry with options ready
Top Stories
Mariota helping Titans on, off field despite being benched
Top Stories
Will Henry’s runs or Mahomes’ passes decide AFC champion?
VFL Kyle Alexander signs two-way contract with Miami Heat
Titans, Chiefs on verge of Super Bowl, play for AFC title
Edwards, Hammonds lead Georgia to 80-63 rout of Tennessee
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Uniting our community with Diversity Day and Race Against Racism
Top Stories
The legacy of the Red-Back Hymnal
#MOMLIFE: making math fun
Making bagels a breeze in just 5 ingredients
Take your health goals to new heights with Nature’s Fountain Yoga Wellness
Community
Contests
The Knoxville Man Show
Calendar
Black History Month
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Veterans Voices
Operation Honor Guard
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Million Dollar Community Investment
INNOV865 WEEK
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Behind the Badge
Bridging the Gap
Contests
Food For Thought
All About Dolly Parton
Haunted Tennessee
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
6 Explores
Hispanic Heritage Month
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Harlem Globetrotters bringing world tour to Knoxville
Top Stories
Third annual So You Think You Can Sing? event to benefit Canine Companions For Independence
Help with a critical need by donating blood to MEDIC at WATE
Rockwood family seeking prayers for 2-year-old hospitalized after fall
Sesame Street 50th Birthday Bash coming to Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Greystone Creative
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
LIVE: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts swearing in senators who are serving as jurors in the impeachment trial.
Closings
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
housing
122 apartments coming to Gatlinburg, developers aim to help curb lack of affordable housing options
Trending Stories
Bare hands cause poor grades for Morristown, Kodak restaurants
Chick-fil-A giving away free nuggets until January 31st
JCSO: Undercover drug operation leads to 14 arrests, more to follow
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at McGhee Tyson air base
Police recover pistols, stolen vehicles following Sevierville motel standoff
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News