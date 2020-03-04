Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
William McCloud bonds out of jail on same day of court appearance
Top Stories
Act Now: What you can do to help victims of the Tennessee tornadoes
Video
WATCH: UT students’ Dolly Parton documentary releases trailer; premiere set for April 2
Video
Augusta National Golf Club releases statement on coronavirus concerns regarding Masters, ANWA
Video
Interactive Map: 2020 Nashville Tornado Outbreak damage
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Winter Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Big Race – Daytona
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Augusta National Golf Club releases statement on coronavirus concerns regarding Masters, ANWA
Video
Top Stories
Area High School girls basketball region championship scoreboard
Top Stories
Memphis’ NCAA case goes to independent investigation arm
Trump attacks Sessions ahead of primary runoff for US Senate
Japan Olympic Minister: Games could be held any time in 2020
John Fulkerson leads Tennessee to 81-73 upset win at No. 6 Kentucky
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Spread the word to end the word
Video
Top Stories
Find Spring inspiration for your home at Fig and Company
Video
Get a fresh start to your day with these DIY smoothie bowls
Video
Setting smart goals with Samantha Lane with Origami Day
Video
Keeping Tennessee State Park clean with the Annual Weed Wrangle
Video
Community
Contests
The Knoxville Man Show
Calendar
Black History Month
Honoring Knoxville’s Remarkable Women for 2020
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Black History Month
Behind the Badge
Bridging the Gap
Contests
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
All About Dolly Parton
Top Stories
March entertainment highlights at the Tennessee Theatre
Video
Top Stories
Remarkable Women: Nonprofit director continues mission to help others
Video
How to help families impacted by Middle Tennessee tornadoes
Video
WATE reads to local students for Read Across America
Video
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Ritter
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
inclusion
Spread the word to end the word
Video
Trending Stories
Blount Memorial Hospital: Patient tested for coronavirus, awaiting results from lab
Video
Knoxville mayor releases statement against permitless handgun carry
Video
Family of former Etowah residents among fatalities in Middle Tennessee tornadoes
Drone footage shows devastating damage across Nashville, Middle TN after tornadoes
Video
5 children, 13 adults killed in Putnam County tornado
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News