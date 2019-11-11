Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Concord Farragut
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
CMA Awards
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Sevierville firefighters rescue kitten from drain
Top Stories
Disney on Ice returning to Knoxville
Top Stories
Historic, women-led collaborations set for The 53rd Annual CMA Awards
Connecticut banker accused of manslaughter in Anguilla appears in court
Campaign helps military members get home for the holidays
Lawyer: Texas student suffered brain injury in substitute teacher attack
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
The Big Game
Ice Bears
Top Stories
WATCH: Surprise deployed military family reunion at Knoxville Ice Bears game
Top Stories
Friday Frenzy high school football second round playoffs schedule (Nov. 15)
Top Stories
Hamlin races way into championship field with Phoenix win
Titans rally, spoil Mahomes’ return beating Chiefs 35-32
Heat suspend guard Dion Waiters for 10 games
Titans rally, spoil Mahomes’ return beating Chiefs 35-32
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Fin Two Japanese Ale House
Top Stories
Grab your coat and enjoy local music at Porchfest Fall Edition
Getting the perfect kid-friendly Thanksgiving table with Knox Occasions
It’s time for Run Loco benefiting the Loudon County Education Foundation
Have yourself a Financially “Jolly” Season with these simple steps
Community
Contests
Calendar
Veterans Voices
Operation Honor Guard
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Million Dollar Community Investment
INNOV865 WEEK
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Haunted Tennessee
Contests
Bridging the Gap
Food For Thought
All About Dolly Parton
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
6 Explores
Hispanic Heritage Month
Help WATE find Super Vol Fans
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
‘Worth It’ reminds veterans they’re not alone
Top Stories
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Bernie
Jefferson County toddler celebrates 1-year kidney-versary
‘Operation Christmas Child’ starts soon for holiday season
Knoxville restaurant employees fail to wash hands, food found at wrong temperatures
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Greystone Creative
Search
Search
Search
Japanese
CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Fin Two Japanese Ale House
Trending Stories
Another fight breaks out at a Popeye’s this time in Nashville at Opry Mills Mall
Weather
2 killed after Porsche launches into second story of New Jersey building
Forecast: Veteran’s Day Monday looks quiet with increasing clouds and mild temps. Big Changes tonight
Mother’s Dream: Tennessee to be home to one-of-a-kind combat veteran retreat
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News