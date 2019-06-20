Skip to content
WATE
Knoxville
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
WATE 6 Focus
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
Top Stories
River cleanup aims to protect eagle habitat
Top Stories
KPD: 2 victims receive medical attention after 2 shootings in South Knoxville
Top Stories
Death penalty possible for Jefferson County man, if convicted in pedestrian deaths
Knox Pride organizers share safety measures, self-expression guidelines ahead of parade
Police sergeant escapes crash, DUI data on trend with yearly data
Lost wallet? More cash means you’re likelier to get it back
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Ice Bears
Friday Night Hits
Top Stories
Jordan Bone headed to Detroit Pistons after trade
Top Stories
Wizards select Admiral Schofield in second round of NBA Draft
Top Stories
Celtics select Grant Williams in first round of NBA Draft
Four Vols prep for NBA Draft
Lawsuit alleges Carrie Underwood copied ‘Game On’ NFL intro
Zion’s time: Williamson the center of attention at NBA draft
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Support the Alzheimer’s Association’s Longest Day Event
Top Stories
Knox Occasions helps us plan a family friendly summer cookout
WHAT’S YOUR 100?: Century-old bass saxophone
Creative music minds coming together for The Nief Norf Summer Festival
#MOMLIFE: Summer Art Academy at Knoxville Museum of Art
Community
Contests
Calendar
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Relay For Life
Million Dollar Community Investment
Operation Honor Guard
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Positively Tennessee
Food For Thought
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Food for Thought: Dirty items, other problems sink Powell sushi restaurant’s score
Top Stories
Get your weather radio programmed by the Storm Team
Top Stories
Volunteers needed for USA Cycling races in Knoxville
Estate sale bargains: Some deals are better than others
5th annual dodgeball tournament benefits United Way of Greater Knoxville
Warrants: Jefferson City driver heard ‘voices’ before hitting 3 people, killing pregnant woman, 2-year-old
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Search
Search
Search
jazz
WHAT’S YOUR 100?: Century-old bass saxophone
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News