Jessie Rennie

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Community prays for sole survivor of Saturday’s plane crash in Lafayette
Top Stories
Five stabbed at Hanukkah celebration north of NYC
The man who built crosses out of respect for victims of mass shootings is retiring
Church gunman stopped by armed church security; 2 dead, 1 hurt at church near Fort Worth, Texas
Bales of hay to be blame for three lanes closed on I-40 early Sunday morning
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Winter Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
The Big Game
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Vols in Jacksonville: Jarrett Guarantano practices without brace in Tennessee’s first Gator Bowl practice in Florida
Top Stories
Rennie finds shot in Lady Vols 50-point win
Top Stories
Titans clinch playoff spot with 35-14 win over Texans
One, done: Browns fire Kitchens after disappointing season
Titans clinch playoff spot with 35-14 win over Texans
No. 13 Penn State tops No. 15 Memphis 53-39 in Cotton Bowl
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Fun ideas to celebrate New Year’s Eve with your kids
Top Stories
Visit Little Ponderosa Zoo & Rescue this holiday season
Must-have drug store beauty finds
New Year’s Eve fun for the kids at The Muse Knoxville
It’s time for a Sokno Christmas at Mount Olive Baptist Church
Community
Contests
The Knoxville Man Show
Calendar
Veterans Voices
Operation Honor Guard
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Million Dollar Community Investment
INNOV865 WEEK
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Behind the Badge
Bridging the Gap
Contests
Food For Thought
All About Dolly Parton
Haunted Tennessee
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
6 Explores
Hispanic Heritage Month
Help WATE find Super Vol Fans
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Gun show at Chilhowee Park likely the last
Top Stories
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Cindy
Knoxville Big Brother, Little Brother featured in inspirational ‘Humans of New York’ post
Gamers playing to help local children’s hospital
Black bear cubs take selfies at Appalachian Bear Rescue
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Greystone Creative
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
KCSO, SWAT on scene of a suicidal male with a female trapped inside the home
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
Two people dead after shooting at Rocky Top Apartments
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at church near Fort Worth, Texas
3
of
/
3
WEATHER AWARE /
Breezy and mild with P.M./evening rain and a few storms. (60%). High: 74°
Jessie Rennie
Rennie finds shot in Lady Vols 50-point win
Trending Stories
Scene all-clear after KCSO, SWAT responded to a suicidal male with a female trapped inside a home
Weather
Bear found walking around University of Tennessee campus
Forecast: Weather AWARE tonight due to heavy rain and the potential for some isolated damaging wind gusts.
Two people dead after shooting at Rocky Top Apartments KPD confirms
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News