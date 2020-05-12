Knox County graduation

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Steak n’ Shake to permanently close 57 locations amid pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Hamilton to be released on Disney+ on July 3
Video
GOP senators give Democrats’ $3T relief bill a cold shoulder
Video
China may test all of Wuhan amid fears of virus comeback
Video
Krispy Kreme is giving free dozen doughnuts to 2020 graduates
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
NFL Draft
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Budget crunch could impact how college teams opt to travel
Top Stories
Lenoir City athletes help distribute meals to the community
Video
Top Stories
AP source: MLB owners OK plan that could lead to July start
The Latest: Tennis courts, golf courses to reopen in England
UFC 249 ushers in fan-free, mask-filled era of sports
AP source: MLB to cut amateur draft from 40 rounds to 5
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
A virtual tour through Washington D.C.
Video
Top Stories
Caring for pets during Covid-19 pandemic
Video
Facing cancer as a community
Video
Pop artist and Knoxville native Dina Renee releases new video
Video
Saving lives through the arts
Video
Community
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Nominate a community hero
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Contests
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
What the Tech?
All About Dolly Parton
Top Stories
Haslams, Boys & Girls Club launching new tutoring initiative for elementary children
Video
Top Stories
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Skittles
Video
Top Stories
TN Tourism Commissioner visits Sevier County, talks next steps for reopening
Video
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Worried about voting? You may be able to vote by absentee ballot
Video
Great Smoky Mountains National Park releases initial reopening plan
Video
Sunsphere lapel pin proceeds to benefit Knox Mobile Meals
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Newsletters
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Knox County graduation
Austin-East students hope to inspire change for Knox County graduation ceremonies
Video
Trending Stories
Pratt’s Country Store in Fountain City to close after coronavirus exposure
Video
Order extends state of emergency declaration, adds additional measures to help stop COVID-19 spread
Video
Weather
Why some Knox County businesses are opting not to reopen yet
Video
Tennessee Pandemic: Coronavirus deaths up 14 while cases rise by 567
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News