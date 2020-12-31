Skip to content
No explosives found after K9 alert prompts evacuation of downtown Lexington
Top Stories
Big Game Bound Week 17: Bills vs. Dolphins, Browns vs. Steelers, and Bears vs. Packers
Titans need win over Texans to win AFC South title
Top Stories
Tennessee Hoops passes biggest test of the season
Ball drop: Wisconsin wins Duke’s Mayo Bowl, breaks trophy
NFL cites outside influences for recent positive tests
By looks of scores, the NBA is off to a ‘strange’ start
Top Stories
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Mylo
Video
Top Stories
Over 75? Here’s who to contact about vaccinations starting this weekend
Video
‘The more bikes we can give away, the better’: Knox County 5-year-old starts bike donation project
Video
Young-Williams Animal Center Pets of the Week: Buttercup and Kitt
Video
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Kobe
Video
Knox Foodie
‘We just love dinner’: Knox Foodie’s favorite Knoxville New Year’s Eve take-out menus
Trending Stories
Knox County Health Dept. offering COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Jan. 2 to those who qualify
Video
Treasury and IRS begin delivering second round of Economic Impact Payments to millions of Americans
Violent trend emerges in Knoxville with more shootings in 2020
Video
What are the new phases of vaccination in Tennessee’s plan?
Video
Over 75? Here’s who to contact about vaccinations starting this weekend
Video
