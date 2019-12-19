Live events

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
WATE 6 Focus
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Knoxville named 2020 Concert City of the Year
Top Stories
Volunteers giving back with the Empty Stocking Fund
Top Stories
2018 Grainger County ICE raid subject of Netflix documentary
Ice blamed on early morning Heiskell Avenue crash
Investigators: Up to 50 victims in Georgia nude photo ring
Photo of a state trooper praying with man who lost his brother is going viral
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Winter Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
The Big Game
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Memphis’ James Wiseman says he has withdrawn from school
Top Stories
Brees chasing more history as Saints visit Tannehill, Titans
Top Stories
Trey Smith named finalist for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award
Springfield Thunderbirds to become Simpsons-inspired ‘Springfield Ice-O-Topes’
No. 23 Lady Vols fall to No. 1 Stanford 78-51
No. 21 Tennessee drops second game in a row with 78-66 loss at Cincinnati
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Battling Through competition and life with the band 8 Track 5
Top Stories
Happy Holidays from the Greystone Mansion!
#MOMLIFE: Toy clean up ahead of the holidays
It’s a finger food Santa will love with Chef Scott
Step into style this holiday season at Boot Factory Outlet
Community
Contests
Home for the Holidays
Calendar
Veterans Voices
Operation Honor Guard
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Million Dollar Community Investment
INNOV865 WEEK
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Behind the Badge
Bridging the Gap
Contests
Food For Thought
All About Dolly Parton
Haunted Tennessee
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
6 Explores
Hispanic Heritage Month
Help WATE find Super Vol Fans
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Horse and mule on the loose for weeks in Anderson County
Top Stories
Remote Area Medical asking for help to fund 2020 clinics
Vote now: Dollywood’s Wildwood Grove up for national award
Many ways to give back this holiday season in Knoxville
Petco awards grant to East Tennessee Mini Horse and Donkey Rescue
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Greystone Creative
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Live events
Knoxville named 2020 Concert City of the Year
Trending Stories
TBI identifies killer in 1985 Campbell County murder
Weather
Horse and mule on the loose for weeks in Anderson County
Lawsuit: Dentist Buzz Nabers cut hours, then fired assistant who blew the whistle on misconduct
Knoxville Traffic
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News