Local business

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Man charged with murder in deadly stabbing
Top Stories
Earth Day reaches an out of this world milestone
Video
Lifting travel restrictions key to border economic recovery, leaders say
Walmart mandating one-way aisles
AMA President urges caution in Tennessee re-opening, panic should not lead to hoarding
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
NFL Draft
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw retires; won 2 national titles
Top Stories
Woods, Mickelson to stage TV match with Brady, Manning
Top Stories
Quarantine Sports: April 22
Video
Quarantine Sports: April 21
Video
Quarantine Sports: April 20
Video
NCAA: Players ejected for targeting can remain on sidelines
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Keep it sweet with these delicious banana wontons
Video
Top Stories
Celebrating Achievements during National Deaf History Month
Video
Chickpea salad recipe with Raw Chef Jane
Video
Meet this sweet senior dog looking for a new family
Video
Ways to save money on your utility bill
Video
Community
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
Honoring East TN’s Remarkable Women for 2020
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Project GRAD Laptop Telethon
Behind the Badge
Bridging the Gap
Contests
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
All About Dolly Parton
Top Stories
Zoo Knoxville hosts animal art auction for its emergency animal relief fund
Video
Top Stories
Virtual hiking event raising money for Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Video
Young-Williams Animal Center seeks 12 pets for calendar contest
Video
Video tribute honors Oklahoma bombing victims amid outbreak
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Boris
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
The latest news weather and sports at 11
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
WEATHER AWARE /
Morning rain with heavy downpours in some areas. Conditions improving throughout the day.
Local business
Small business blunder: Owners await round 2 of PPP funding
Video
Trending Stories
TN Dept. of Education making plans for COVID-19 in the fall amid the virus’ unpredictable future
Video
CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
Tennessee Department of Health: 7,842 coronavirus cases and 166 deaths in Tennessee
Video
TN governor announces safer-at-home order to expire April 30
Video
Weather
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News