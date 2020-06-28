Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Black men in suits march in Norfolk for justice
Video
Top Stories
Confirmed virus cases hit 10 million as death toll nears 500,000
Armed Veterans guard Wilson County War Memorial from any possible riots
Video
Panama City woman survives COVID-19 after six-week coma
Video
WATCH: Dolphin says hello to dogs at Isle of Hope Marina
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
NFL Draft
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
AP source: Yankees vs champ Nationals in DC on opening day
Top Stories
Late scratch: Harvick knocks off Pocono from winless list
Top Stories
Dustin Poirier win decision over Dan Hooker in UFC thriller
NASCAR set for Truck, Xfinity, Cup tripleheader Sunday
Speedway loses partnerships after ‘Bubba rope’ post
NWSL players kneel during the national anthem
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Summer is in full bloom at Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival
Video
Top Stories
East Tennessee’s Emi Sunshine collaborates with funk legend Bootsy Collins
Video
Adoption update: Sonny & Cher have a new home
Video
Ways you can support local dairy farms during National Dairy Month
Video
An evening with Comedian Henry Cho
Video
Community
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Nominate a community hero
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Contests
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
What the Tech?
All About Dolly Parton
Top Stories
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Bandit
Video
Top Stories
Knoxville Go Red for Women Luncheon benefiting heart disease goes virtual
Video
Top Stories
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Maki Maki
Video
Fireworks on the Fourth: List of East Tennessee Independence Day celebrations
Saharan Dust: What you need to know
Video
More than 40,000 pounds of ground beef recalled nationwide due to E. coli concerns
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Newsletters
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WEATHER AWARE /
Periods of rain/storms (80%). Rain could be heavy at times. Isolated strong to severe storms possible.
Long run
Long Run For Justice campaign inspired by UT track and field/XC runner
Video
Trending Stories
Stimulus check round 2 update: Here’s why next week is crucial
Video
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, total cases at 859
Weather
Protests turn deadly in Louisville, Ky.
Video
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 36 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, active cases at 211
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News