Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19: Keeping Schools Safe
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Father, son accused in Ahmaud Arbery murder seek bond
Gallery
Top Stories
Tennessee House incumbents secure party nominations
Hagerty vs. Bradshaw in race to succeed US Sen. Alexander
Video
President Trump signs executive orders to ban TikTok, WeChat in 45 days
A look at Tennessee’s Aug. 6 primary races
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
NFL Draft
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
The art of making mini helmets: Maryville man turns hobby into a hustle
Video
Top Stories
Pigskin Preview: Gatlinburg-Pittman
Video
Top Stories
66 players opt out of NFL season due to coronavirus pandemic
Not just Price is right: Canadiens have Penguins on brink
Titans coach still waiting for chance to work with Beasley
UConn becomes 1st FBS program to cancel football over virus
Living East TN
Celebrating Birthdays and Anniversaries
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
HomeSource East Tennessee encourages Tennesseans to avoid credit repair traps
Video
Top Stories
This handsome pug is searching for his forever home
Video
CEO, entrepreneur, and international speaker Carl Gould offers advice for reopening small businesses
Video
MAKER MONDAY: The Donut Shop
Video
Tax-free weekend deals you’ll find at Vera Bradley
Video
Community
Project GRAD Laptop Telethon 2020
Nominate a community hero
Community Conversations
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
As Seen On
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Community Conversations
Positively Tennessee
Behind the Badge
A Paw-sitive Note
The Business Buzz
Caring For Our Kids
Spotlight on Service
All About Dolly Parton
What the Tech?
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Contests
Top Stories
‘They need money right now’ Knoxville Area Urban League calls for help with rent & housing
Video
Top Stories
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Buster
Video
Sales Tax Holiday: Here’s what you need to know about tax-free shopping this weekend in Tennessee
Video
Young-William Animal Center Pet of the Week: Lacy
Video
Knoxville Chamber releases June COVID-19 economic impact report
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Report It!
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Newsletters
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
mini helmets
The art of making mini helmets: Maryville man turns hobby into a hustle
Video
Trending Stories
Election Results for Key Races in East Tennessee
Election night coverage: Hagerty, Bradshaw win Senate primaries
Video
UPDATE: Oak Ridge couple charged in brutal death, rape, torture of woman
Video
Tennessee Highway Patrol arrests two drive-by shooting suspects
Body found in Oldhams Creek community of Sevier County, authorities investigating
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News