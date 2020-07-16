Nathan Davis

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19: Keeping Schools Safe
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
US executes 2nd man in a week; lawyers said he had dementia
Top Stories
Sevier County deputies searching for stolen trailer
Video
Number of laid-off workers seeking jobless aid stuck at 1.3M
Tennessee unemployment claims top 700,000 since Mid-March
US executes 2nd man in a week; lawyers said he had dementia
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
NFL Draft
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
NASCAR hosts largest sporting event crowd since pandemic
Video
Top Stories
East Tennessee family honored at NASCAR All-Star Race
Video
Top Stories
Confederate flag spotted flying over Bristol Motor Speedway ahead of All-Star Race
Video
Titans, Derrick Henry agree to contract before NFL deadline
Packers: No fans at practices, Family Night, or preseason games
Video
Tennessee Vols: Multiple athletes have tested positive for coronavirus this month
Video
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
MEDIC to host Summer Cookout
Video
Top Stories
Cool off this Summer with watermelon mint popsicles
Video
Help horses heal humans with Mane Support’s barn sale this weekend
Video
Alcatraz East Crime Museum unveils new TBI exhibit
Video
Senior Financial Group explains the importance of ancillary Medicare coverage
Video
Community
Nominate a community hero
Community Conversations
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Community Conversations
Positively Tennessee
A Paw-sitive Note
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
All About Dolly Parton
What the Tech?
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Contests
Top Stories
Second Harvest Food Bank receives $200,000 UnitedHealthcare grant
Top Stories
University of Tennessee publishes up-to-date fall reopening plans
Video
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Jake
Video
Lakeshore Park seeks public input on new renovations
Video
‘It’s still very much real’: LMU medical students raise thousands for PPE donations for East Tennessee hospitals
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Newsletters
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Nathan Davis
East Tennessee family honored at NASCAR All-Star Race
Video
Trending Stories
3 Knox County benchmarks set to red, case increases have Health Dept. 'concerned'
Video
Mouths of dog and her puppies glued shut, while owner was hospitalized
Video
New York Gov. threatens $2,000 fine if Tennessee travelers don’t give contact information
Video
Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases surge to 69,061 with another 2,273 new reports of the virus
Video
Reopening Schools: KCS school board passes reopening plan that includes virtual option, start date Aug. 17
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News