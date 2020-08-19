National Transportation Safety Board

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19: Keeping Schools Safe
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
BREAKING: Grand jury indicts Megan Boswell on felony murder, other charges
Live
Top Stories
Only August and Knoxville has had more than a year’s worth of rain
Video
NTSB releases initial accident report for helicopter crash that killed Joe Clayton
Video
Tennessee Coronavirus: Deaths up by 26, cases up by 2,022
Video
DNC Debrief: The stakes are high for Kamala Harris
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
Ice Bears
Tennessee Titans
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Harlem Globetrotter gets apology after white news anchors threw banana at him on-air
Video
Top Stories
Countdown to Indy: Race day preview with driver Ed Carpenter
Live
Top Stories
3 Tennessee prep sports adding a classification next year
Man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s dad granted parole, could be released within days
Video
High school girls soccer: Knoxville Central on quest for first state title
Video
Pigskin Preview: Hardin Valley Hawks
Video
Living East TN
Celebrating Birthdays and Anniversaries
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Is your chimney ready for cooler weather?
Video
Top Stories
Summer fresh zucchini spaghetti
Video
An academic prescription for all of your child’s educational needs
Video
Turn your home into a masterpiece with Master Remodelers
Video
Virtual play dates with this week’s spotlight pet
Video
Community
Project GRAD Laptop Telethon 2020
Nominate a community hero
Community Conversations
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
As Seen On
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Community Conversations
Positively Tennessee
Behind the Badge
A Paw-sitive Note
The Business Buzz
Caring For Our Kids
Spotlight on Service
All About Dolly Parton
What the Tech?
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Contests
Top Stories
UPDATE: Tennessee to start season on road against South Carolina
Video
Top Stories
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Harley
Video
MEDIC Regional Blood Center screening donors for COVID-19 antibodies
Video
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Huckleberry
Video
‘They need money right now’ Knoxville Area Urban League calls for help with rent & housing
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Report It!
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Newsletters
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
National Transportation Safety Board
NTSB releases initial accident report for helicopter crash that killed Joe Clayton
Video
Trending Stories
97 active COVID-19 cases, 355 in isolation at University of Tennessee
Video
NTSB releases initial accident report for helicopter crash that killed Joe Clayton
Video
TN Dept. of Health updates quarantine guidelines for schools; now up to 24 days if living with positive COVID-19 person
Video
LIVE @ 5:30: TBI news briefing regarding charges in Evelyn Boswell case
Live
Weather
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News