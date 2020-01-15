New Market

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Community remembering the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Top Stories
Watch live: House transfers articles of impeachment to Senate
Who are the House’s 7 impeachment prosecutors?
Sweetwater woman charged with TennCare fraud
Third annual So You Think You Can Sing? event to benefit Canine Companions For Independence
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Winter Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Friday Frenzy
Ice Bears
SEC Football
Top Stories
Titans lineman eager for 1st AFC title game in 9th season
Top Stories
Oak Ridge alum Tee Higgins declares for 2020 NFL Draft
Top Stories
LSU fan starts Go Fund Me for Clemson tiger mascot
Red Sox manager Alex Cora fired in sign-stealing scandal
Titans’ gamble hiring Vrabel as coach close to paying off
Manning, White named to ESPN College Football’s 150 Greatest Players list
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Take your health goals to new heights with Nature’s Fountain Yoga Wellness
Top Stories
Meet our Pet Of The Week Wiggles
Lace up those shoes for the Covenant Kids Run Kickoff
Showcase your song and talent for Tennessee Songwriters Week
A Cervivor Story: an East Tennessee woman’s battle with cervical cancer
Community
Contests
The Knoxville Man Show
Calendar
Black History Month
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Veterans Voices
Operation Honor Guard
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Million Dollar Community Investment
INNOV865 WEEK
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Behind the Badge
Bridging the Gap
Contests
Food For Thought
All About Dolly Parton
Haunted Tennessee
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
6 Explores
Hispanic Heritage Month
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Third annual So You Think You Can Sing? event to benefit Canine Companions For Independence
Top Stories
Help with a critical need by donating blood to MEDIC at WATE
Rockwood family seeking prayers for 2-year-old hospitalized after fall
Sesame Street 50th Birthday Bash coming to Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show
Mayor Jacobs initiative aims to increase early childhood literacy
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Greystone Creative
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
WEATHER AWARE /
On-and-off rain and scattered storms through Wednesday.
New Market
JCSO: Undercover drug operation leads to 14 arrests, more to follow
Trending Stories
JCSO: Undercover drug operation leads to 14 arrests, more to follow
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at McGhee Tyson air base
Oliver Springs father gets surprise news of kidney donor
Allegiant adding five new direct flights from Knoxville to major cities
What to know about REAL ID requirements
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News