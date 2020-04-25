NFL Draft 2020

Skip to content
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 25 active Knox County COVID-19 cases, free testing event at Knoxville Civic Coliseum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Scattered showers and storms possible this afternoon and evening. Few could be strong to severe.
WATCH: Vols who could get picked up by an NFL team
Video
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 25 active Knox County COVID-19 cases, free testing event at Knoxville Civic Coliseum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LIST: Which Tennessee state parks reopen April 24
Video
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee sets guidelines for restaurants, retail while other industries still on hold
Video
Opening for Business: Knoxville, Knox County making plans for successful reopening
Video
