Obed Wild and Scenic River

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
WATE 6 Focus
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
WATCH: iPhone sees major glitches after iOS 13 update
Top Stories
Domestic assault charge dismissed against Vols cornerback Bryce Thompson
Top Stories
Annual Fried Pickle Festival returning to Loudon this Saturday
40th annual Knoxville Greekfest kicks off Friday
25 years later, a new generation gets immersed in ‘Friends’
$25K reward in search for missing 5-year-old who vanished from park
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
The Big Game
Ice Bears
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Top Stories
Domestic assault charge dismissed against Vols cornerback Bryce Thompson
Top Stories
Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees: Week Five
Top Stories
In cryptic tweet, Antonio Brown appears to retire from NFL
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Separating contenders and pretenders
Truex wins again at Richmond; Gibbs’ Jones disqualified
Tennessee-Florida: What Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt said after the 34-3 loss
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Sauced Frog
Top Stories
Celebrating all things Lego at BrickUniverse Lego Fan Convention
Celebrating 50 years at The Great Smoky Mountain Institute at Tremont
Get ‘Lifestyled’ at the Goodwill Fashion Show
CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Crust & Crumb
Community
Contests
Calendar
INNOV865 WEEK
Hispanic Heritage Month
Operation Honor Guard
Million Dollar Community Investment
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Bridging the Gap
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Hispanic Heritage Month
Help WATE find Super Vol Fans
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
East TN Miniature Horse, Donkey rescue in need of shelters
Top Stories
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Spaghetti
BrickUniverse built inside Knoxville Convention Center
Leaders for Readers needs volunteers
Dry conditions forcing burn bans in East Tennessee
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Obed Wild and Scenic River
CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Sauced Frog
Trending Stories
3 dead, 4 hospitalized in suspected drug overdose
4 victims, including two children, injured by Knoxville woman with a knife
Weather
East TN Miniature Horse, Donkey rescue in need of shelters
Annual Fried Pickle Festival returning to Loudon this Saturday
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News