Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Old City Wine Bar, Rebel Kitchen to close Feb. 28
Top Stories
Infantino recalls infant carriers due to fall hazard
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Spartanburg; storm damage clean-up underway
Grandsavers are Lifesavers: How grandparents are raising grandchildren in the wake of the opioid epidemic
Could signs warning of weapons-trained teachers help curb school violence and crime?
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Winter Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Five Vols invited to NFL Scouting Combine
Top Stories
XFL season kickoff: From 2001 flop to fresh in 2020
Top Stories
Rennia Davis out with flu, No. 23 Lady Vols fall to No. 8 Mississippi State 72-55
Court rules fantasy sports contests are illegal gambling
Titans finalize staff, Haslett to coach inside linebackers
SEC’s recruiting dominance particularly apparent this year; Tennessee ranks No. 10
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Jump start your next career in cosmetology with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology
Top Stories
Ladies! You’re invited to the Knoxville Women’s Expo
How to choose the best kitchen knives for your home
Helping women find Financial Wellness
How to look good and feel comfortable in your clothes
Community
Contests
The Knoxville Man Show
Calendar
Black History Month
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Veterans Voices
Operation Honor Guard
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Million Dollar Community Investment
INNOV865 WEEK
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Black History Month
Behind the Badge
Bridging the Gap
Contests
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
All About Dolly Parton
Top Stories
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Coolio
Top Stories
You can attend ‘Hollywood’s Night Out’ on Sunday
Emergency shelters opening as flood conditions continue in East Tennessee
List of roads affected by flooding in East Tennessee
Tennessee lawmakers react to President Trump’s acquittal
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Greystone Creative
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.
Old City
Old City Wine Bar, Rebel Kitchen to close Feb. 28
Trending Stories
Passengers, flight attendant injured in turbulent trip from Charlotte to Knoxville
Food temperature issues at Gatlinburg breakfast spot, roaches at West Town Mall restaurant
Weather
Great Smoky Mountains National Park closing visitor centers, roads due to weather
PHOTOS: Flooding in East Tennessee – February 2020
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News