Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19: Keeping Schools Safe
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Blue Springs Marina starts cleanup after explosion destroys dock
Video
Top Stories
What happened with previous rape charge against suspect in gruesome Oak Ridge murder
Video
Two businesses won’t be reopening in Knoxville’s Market Square
President Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House
Video
Southwest flight attendant accompanies El Paso pup 2,000 miles to his forever home
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
NFL Draft
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
The Latest: AP Source: Mountain West delays football season
Top Stories
Titans receiver working hard to build on impressive debut
Top Stories
UTK Chancellor Plowman: ‘I asked if they wanted to play football and the answer was a resounding YES’
Video
Reports: Big Ten to cancel fall football season
Video
SEC Commissioner offers his view on college football season, urges patience
Old Dominion cancels all fall sports for 2020 due to pandemic
Video
Living East TN
Celebrating Birthdays and Anniversaries
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Easy ways to cut costs on your grocery bill
Video
Top Stories
Living East Tennessee viewers share photos of weekend fun
Video
S’more fun with this DIY solar oven
Video
HomeSource East Tennessee encourages Tennesseans to avoid credit repair traps
Video
This handsome pug is searching for his forever home
Video
Community
Project GRAD Laptop Telethon 2020
Nominate a community hero
Community Conversations
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
As Seen On
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Community Conversations
Positively Tennessee
Behind the Badge
A Paw-sitive Note
The Business Buzz
Caring For Our Kids
Spotlight on Service
All About Dolly Parton
What the Tech?
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Contests
Top Stories
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Huckleberry
Video
Top Stories
‘They need money right now’ Knoxville Area Urban League calls for help with rent & housing
Video
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Buster
Video
Sales Tax Holiday: Here’s what you need to know about tax-free shopping this weekend in Tennessee
Video
Young-William Animal Center Pet of the Week: Lacy
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Report It!
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Newsletters
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WEATHER AWARE /
Showers and storms likely (60%), afternoon storms may be severe
ORISE
S’more fun with this DIY solar oven
Video
Trending Stories
Tennessee man charged with indecent exposure after incident at daughter’s sleepover
Video
$150M coming to Tennessee nonprofits
Video
Victim identified in gruesome murder in Oak Ridge
Video
Two businesses won’t be reopening in Knoxville’s Market Square
Which face masks are the most (and least) effective at protecting you from COVID-19?
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News