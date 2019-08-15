Skip to content
WATE
Knoxville
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
WATE 6 Focus
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Alabama to hunt Sandhill Cranes for the first time in 103 years
Top Stories
Green Corn, Sturgeon, Grain: Why tonight’s full moon has so many names
Top Stories
First ‘Little Women’ trailer released
Police say drunk mom crashed car with 3-month-old strapped to chest
Gov’t wants a new 911-like number just for suicide hotline
Metallica donates to Romanian pediatric cancer hospital
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Ice Bears
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Pigskin Preview: Austin-East Roadrunners
Top Stories
Catholic to host Brentwood Academy on ESPN2
Top Stories
Tennessee Vols: Lots of starters not set — Pruitt
Sports Illustrated: Tennessee’s Smokey is No. 10 best college mascot ever
Smokey named 10th greatest college football mascot of all time by Sports Illustrated
Peyton Manning to help open new emergency room for children in Evansville
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Exploring the world of culture at the 6th anuual Knox Asian Festival
Top Stories
Join the Wilson Family as they Walk To End Alzheimer’s
#MOMLIFE: Sneak peek of The Picky Chick Consignment Fall Sale
Celebrate all things Fall, football season and much more with AR Workshop Knoxville
WHAT’S YOUR 100?: Local artist paints a new future for his life
Community
Contests
Calendar
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Relay For Life
Million Dollar Community Investment
Operation Honor Guard
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Positively Tennessee
Food For Thought
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Local cartoonist releasing Vol Football centered coloring book
Top Stories
Tennessee bridge victim’s family starting GoFundMe page after incident in April
Top Stories
2nd annual Paint the Town Purple aims for greater Alzheimer’s awareness
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Princess
Zoo Knoxville hosting Feast with the Beast
Pigeon Forge hosting annual veterans parade this weekend
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
KPD: Criminal, DCS investigation underway for young child found dead in parked car
painter
WHAT’S YOUR 100?: Local artist paints a new future for his life
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News