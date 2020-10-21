pellissippi parkway

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
Veterans Voices
Tourism 2020 & Moving Forward
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Knoxville woman working to curb violence through dance
Video
Top Stories
KPD searches for missing 9-year-old boy
Video
Connecticut couple accused of forcing child to sleep in closet, kneel on tacks, drink hot sauce
Body of missing Haywood Co. hiker Chad Seger found
Fort Bragg deletes Twitter account, says hack led to lewd messages
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Player of the Week: Oak Ridge’s Kendall Jackson
Video
Top Stories
Everyone in US gets a free taco after stolen base in Game 1 of World Series
Top Stories
Kershaw, LA stars shine, Dodgers top Rays 8-3 in WS opener
AP source: No talk of individual punishment for Titans
Video
Few fans, masked umps, muted celebrations for World Series
WATE Player of the Week (Week 8): Bryson Shown
Video
Living East TN
Celebrating Birthdays and Anniversaries
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Manage your Autumn anxiety with 3 simple, time-saving tips
Video
Top Stories
Luxury & comfort for your family in a Lincoln Aviator
Video
Load up the car and go for a joy ride on of one Sevierville’s Fall Driving Tours
Video
WATE launches ‘Who’s Hiring” app to help East Tennesseans get jobs
Video
“Light Your Porch Purple” to show support for domestic abuse victims and survivors
Video
Community
Fall Funtacular
INNOV865 WEEK
Project GRAD Laptop Telethon 2020
Nominate a community hero
Community Conversations
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
As Seen On
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Community Conversations
Positively Tennessee
Behind the Badge
A Paw-sitive Note
The Business Buzz
Caring For Our Kids
Spotlight on Service
All About Dolly Parton
What the Tech?
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Contests
Top Stories
‘Greek-to-Go’ brings taste of Knoxville GreekFest to visitors via drive-thru
Video
Top Stories
Knox County, others need more mentors for TN Promise students
Video
Find out how & where to participate in this year’s DEA National Drug Takeback event
Video
Harvard creates map of COVID-19 risk levels for Halloween, alternate activities list for highest-risk areas
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Joy
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
About Us
Report It!
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Newsletters
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
pellissippi parkway
WATCH: Fifth-wheel camper catches fire at I-40, Pellissippi Parkway
Video
Trending Stories
WATCH: Fifth-wheel camper catches fire at I-40, Pellissippi Parkway
Video
Weather
East Tennessee troopers led on multi-county pursuit, suspect at-large after abandoning vehicle
Video
KPD searches for missing 9-year-old boy
Video
‘I’m grateful to be here today,’ Knoxville pastor says after battling COVID-19
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News