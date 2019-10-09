Piano Project of Knoxville

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Concord Farragut
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
CMA Awards
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Blue Bell recalls Butter Crunch half gallons over potential foreign object contamination
Top Stories
Rural Metro shares helpful safety tips for National Fire Prevention Week
Top Stories
Sevierville police seeking person of interest in burglary
Missouri family worries missing Army vet may be in the Smokies
Warrant: ‘Mummified body’ victim killed for Social Security benefits
Gatlinburg looks to break world record of scarecrows in an area
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
The Big Game
Ice Bears
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Top Stories
Titans’ newest kicker ready to leave Double Doink in past
Top Stories
Braves give Duvall 1st start in Game 5 against Cardinals
Top Stories
Biles sets record as US wins world gymnastics team gold
Friday Frenzy Week 8 high school football schedule
Radio host staying atop business until Vols win
Titans add K Cody Parkey after waiving Cairo Santos
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Fall fun in Farragut
Top Stories
Ranger Fest celebrating Tennessee State Parks
Join the fun at the Corryton ‘Possum Chase
Meet Baboon! Our pet of the week from the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley
Carlos Insurance Agency helping families across East Tennessee
Community
Contests
Calendar
Operation Honor Guard
See More Smokies
Hispanic Heritage Month
INNOV865 WEEK
Million Dollar Community Investment
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Bridging the Gap
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
Hispanic Heritage Month
Help WATE find Super Vol Fans
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Missouri family worries missing Army vet may be in the Smokies
Top Stories
Gatlinburg looks to break world record of scarecrows in an area
Woman accuses Matt Lauer of rape; former anchor denies claim
John Paul Jones, Thundercat, Kim Gordon headline first round of Big Ears 2020 artists
FBI seeking help connecting victims to nation’s ‘most prolific serial killer’ Samuel Little
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Warrant: ‘Mummified body’ victim killed for Social Security benefits
Piano Project of Knoxville
Piano Project of Knoxville kicks off tomorrow in Market Square
Trending Stories
USDA expands recall for chicken products sold at Food Lion, Kroger, ALDI in TN
Warrant: ‘Mummified body’ victim killed for Social Security benefits
Weather
Gay Street Bridge in Downtown Knoxville will be closed Wednesday night
Radio host staying atop business until Vols win
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News