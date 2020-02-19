Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
TN bill pushes for better PTSD resources for firefighters
Video
Top Stories
‘He died a hero’: Friends remember the firefighters who rushed into a CA library fire
Video
Feb. 20 is National Love Your Pet Day
TBI issues AMBER Alert for 15-month-old out of Sullivan County
Video
Officials: 54 animals rescued in West Tennessee from ‘deplorable conditions’
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Winter Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Big Race – Daytona
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Ryan Newman has been released from Halifax Medical Center, according to Roush Fenway
Top Stories
Baseball player’s post about struggles with his adopted dog goes viral
Top Stories
Newman awake, speaking after horrific Daytona 500 crash
Video
Trey Smith named Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year
Video
Pleasants earns first career win in Tennessee’s 8-2 rout over Charlotte
Tennessee holds off Vanderbilt 65-61
Video
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Teens from across the region are heading to East Tennessee to learn communication skills and much more
Video
Top Stories
Dollywood to host several hiring events for the upcoming season
Video
The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley helps prepare our pets for disasters
Video
Set sail for fun, feast and adventure at Pirates Voyage in Pigeon Forge
Video
Five simple changes for better heart health
Video
Community
Contests
The Knoxville Man Show
Calendar
Black History Month
Honoring Knoxville’s Remarkable Women for 2020
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Black History Month
Behind the Badge
Bridging the Gap
Contests
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
All About Dolly Parton
Top Stories
Feb. 20 is National Love Your Pet Day
Top Stories
Scott County Sheriff’s Department increasing presence on social media, offers parents advice
Knoxville to begin residential brush collection in March
Remarkable Women: Music teacher, single mother Sarah Anderson keeps pushing herself to achieve
Video
Great Conversation benefitting United Way Young Leaders’ Society returns for seventh year
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.
WEATHER AWARE /
Some lingering showers/rumbles early tonight (60%), then remaining mostly cloudy overnight. Low: 41°.
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
TN bill pushes for better PTSD resources for firefighters
Video
Trending Stories
Weather
TBI issues AMBER Alert for 15-month-old out of Sullivan County
Video
Tennessee governor will not intervene in execution of Nicholas Sutton; last meal selected
Video
The Blizzard of ’93
Utah man found in freezer exonerated wife of death with note
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News