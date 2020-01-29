proposed bill

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Knoxville lawmaker says ‘red flag’ bill wouldn’t violate Second Amendment
Top Stories
Vanessa Bryant statement: ‘We are completely devastated’
Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office works armed robbery
Senior living facility ‘The Lodge at Shannondale’ under construction in West Knoxville
CEASE domestic violence center closes after funding loss
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Winter Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Vanessa Bryant statement: ‘We are completely devastated’
Top Stories
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency offering perks as part of its Refer-a-Friend campaign
Top Stories
Professional Bull Riders roll into Knoxville on Saturday
Fathers honor Kobe Bryant with #girldad
Tennessee’s Orange and White game date set
Super Bowl score could earn you free pizza
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
A fresh look for your home with Custom Quarry
Top Stories
Time to hit the road with Knox Road Tripper Clayton Hensley
Making wise financial decisions with Empower Wealth Management
Selecting the perfect mattress at Brothers Bedding Mattress Factory
Meet Maggie! Our #PetofTheWeek from The Blount County Animal Center
Community
Contests
The Knoxville Man Show
Calendar
Black History Month
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Veterans Voices
Operation Honor Guard
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Million Dollar Community Investment
INNOV865 WEEK
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Black History Month
Behind the Badge
Bridging the Gap
Contests
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
All About Dolly Parton
Top Stories
TVA announces planned power outage in Alcoa this weekend
Top Stories
Morristown stuffed animal pageant almost too cute to handle
Author of book with stories from 2016 Sevier County wildfires sharing proceeds with nonprofits
Chris Stapleton announces Knoxville show this fall
Tennessee seeks groups to help in youth summer food program
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Greystone Creative
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 20 active closings. Click for more details.
proposed bill
Knoxville lawmaker says ‘red flag’ bill wouldn’t violate Second Amendment
Trending Stories
The last cobbler in North Knoxville
Jellico Rescue Squad members in shock after tragic accident kills captain
‘Mighty Ducks’ actor Shaun Weiss arrested for breaking into garage while high on meth
Vanessa Bryant statement: ‘We are completely devastated’
Weather
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News