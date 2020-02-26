recycling center fire

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
City of Knoxville prepares to sue recycling company that caught fire
Video
Top Stories
Fort Walton Beach clinic temporarily shuts doors to prevent possible coronavirus outbreak
Video
West Virginia woman indicted in state’s largest elderly fraud scam
Video
Texas teen tries to cross border with $1.6 million worth of meth in Mustang
Wilkes Co. Sheriff’s Office says ‘search inconclusive’ at pond, search for Evelyn Boswell continues
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Winter Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Big Race – Daytona
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Tebow will play for Philippines in World Baseball Classic
Top Stories
AP Interviews: Swimmers concerned Olympics will be canceled
Top Stories
Kayaker from Tennessee takes on 134-foot waterfall
Video
Delashmit strikes out seven as No. 19 Tennessee rolls past Northern Kentucky 15-1
Unknown no more, TN native eyes defending Honda Classic win
Public memorial service remembers the private Kobe Bryant
Video
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Cat lovers unite at Scruffy’s Cat Cafe
Video
Top Stories
Preparing your home for warmer weather with Tim’s Fencing and Decking
Video
Coaching you to your fitness goals at D1 Sports Training
Video
Meet Blossum our Pet Of The Week
Video
ROADTRIPPIN’: Saddle up for a ride in the Smokies
Video
Community
Contests
The Knoxville Man Show
Calendar
Black History Month
Honoring Knoxville’s Remarkable Women for 2020
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Black History Month
Behind the Badge
Bridging the Gap
Contests
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
All About Dolly Parton
Top Stories
Remarkable Women: Wife gives kidney to husband, starts series of helping others
Video
Top Stories
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s Knoxville Alumnae holding Mardi Gras charity gala
Video
Tennessee presidential primary early voting ends Tuesday
Video
Southeast Climate Conference coming to Knoxville
Organizations hoping to save lives on frigid Friday night
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
recycling center fire
City of Knoxville prepares to sue recycling company that caught fire
Video
Trending Stories
State approves 64-bed psychiatric hospital in Knoxville, construction slated for 2021
Video
WATCH: Mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell caught on camera leaving court
Video
William McCloud’s grandmother owns land next to pond at center of search for Evelyn Boswell
Wilkes Co. Sheriff’s Office says ‘search inconclusive’ at pond, search for Evelyn Boswell continues
Video
LIVE: Fired MillerCoors employee opened fire in business; 7 dead, sources say
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News