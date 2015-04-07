Rick Barnes

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Concord Farragut
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
CMA Awards
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Camper recounts close bear scare at GSMNP shelter
Top Stories
WATE 6 On Your Side Legal Analyst explains potential trial process, investigation for infant found dead in car
Top Stories
Champions of Disability Employment breakfast recognizing CTV editor
Kaine, McConnell bill would raise minimum age to buy tobacco, including e-cigarettes, to 21
Impeachment inquiry heats up, fallout on Capitol Hill
Trick or Treat at Cherokee Caverns going on now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
The Big Game
Ice Bears
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Top Stories
Former Vols quarterback hypes up son’s class ahead of UT-Alabama game
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: Friday Frenzy high school football
Top Stories
Titans’ top draft pick practicing, looking to make NFL debut
6 things to know about Tennessee vs. Alabama
Michael Jordan opens first of 2 medical clinics in Charlotte
Greinke says he didn’t hear taunts, Astros quiet Yanks crowd
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Improving your posture with Marino Physiotherapy
Top Stories
The Carpetbag Theatre celebrates 50 years
Get ready for Bowzer’s Rock “N” Doo-Wop Party
Planning a family meal on a budget
Knoxville Ice Bears claiming this year as a championship year just ahead of the season opener
Community
Contests
Calendar
Veterans Voices
Operation Honor Guard
See More Smokies
Hispanic Heritage Month
INNOV865 WEEK
Million Dollar Community Investment
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Bridging the Gap
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
Hispanic Heritage Month
Help WATE find Super Vol Fans
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Christian Academy of Knoxville seniors dance to fight breast cancer
Top Stories
Knoxville Opera presents “Madame Butterfly”
Pigeon Forge Police hosting drug take back event Oct. 26
Company will pay you $1,000 to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days
First vaping-related death reported in TN; Officials urging quit all vaping
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Tropical Storm Nestor forms, moving toward northern Gulf Coast
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Cocke County sheriff arrests former jailer over ‘body-slamming’ during booking
2
of
/
2
Rick Barnes
Barnes: Culture is most important thing to establish as new UT head basketball coach
Trending Stories
Weather
Mother facing murder charge after infant son found dead in a car at Knoxville grocery store
Greeneville man charged with 16 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Family confirms missing Army vet, Caleb Rios, found deceased in Wyo. mountains
Knoxville woman sentenced 4 years in 2017 deadly hit-and-run
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News